Janelle King, formerly of Canyon City, was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing with a minor in graphic design from Northwest Nazarene University Sept. 6. King graduated magna cum laude. King was homeschooled and currently resides in Caldwell, Idaho. Her parents are Everett and Pam King of Canyon City.
Locations
More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputy recorded on jail phone having sexual conversations with inmate paid over $100,000 during 18-month leave
- Dozens missing amid a million burned acres in Oregon
- New study: Cattle grazing significantly reduces wildfire spread
- New program will issue $500 relief checks starting Wednesday
- Common violations hunters should avoid
- Buck left to waste in Dayville city limits
- Groundbreaking Set for Moses Lake Washington Temple
- HUNT GUIDE: Wheeler bags bighorn alongside father and husband
- New John Day secretary moves to Grant County from Grants Pass
- Governor: 'This could be the greatest loss of life and structures due to wildfire in state history'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.