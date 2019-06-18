The Mt. Vernon High School Memorial Scholarship Fund recently awarded a $500 scholarship to Mt. Vernon resident Grant LeQuieu, a 2019 graduate of Grant Union High School.
LeQuieu plans to continue his education at Washington State University this fall, majoring in criminal justice. He is the son of Marc and Stephanie LeQuieu.
Established by the Mt. Vernon classes of 1955-1959 and funded by donations, the scholarship has awarded more than $7,000 to 14 students since 2003. To donate, contact Rick Hehn, 7827 Mountain Aire Loop SE, Olympia, WA 98503.
