Local students submitted letters to Santa.
Dayville Elementary
Kindergarten – Shilo Fretwell
Dear Santa,
My name is Cole Holly and I am 6 years old. I live in Mt. Vernon. This year I have been good. For Christmas I would like: 1. electric bike, 2. new boots, 3. RC train
Thank you for all that you do!
Love, Cole Holly
Dear Santa,
My name is Gene Fisher and I am 5 years old. I live in Dayville. This year I have been good. For Christmas I would like: 1. a turtle, 2. a big present, 3. a cattle trailer
Thank you for all that you do!
Love,
Gene Fisher
First grade – Shilo Fretwell
Dear Santa,
My name is William Pine and I am 7 years old. I live in Mt. Vernon. This year I have been good. For Christmas I would like: 1. a transformer, 2. real puppy, 3. hotwheels and tracks
Thank you for all that you do!
Love,
Pine, William
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. Three reasons I have good this year are: 1. take the trash out, 2. I have been a good boy, 3. clean the check-out room. Three things I would really like for Christmas this year are: 1. hatchet, 2. tomahawk, 3. Swiss army knife. I can’t wait to see what you bring me!
Love,
Kabel Dickens
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. I have been a big brother, 2. I have been nice by helping my mom, 3. I help at school. My Christmas wishes are: 1. nerf gun, 2. Bumble Bee transformer, 3. snow. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Shayden Railey
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. I feed my cows, 2. I feed my horses, 3. I feed my bunnies. My Christmas wishes are: 1. I want an iPod, 2. a racoon trap, 3. I want some fire blocks. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Mikey Thunell
Dear Santa,
My name is Zacharyand I am 6 years old. I live in Mt. Vernon. This year I have been rillee good. For Christmas, I would like: 1. a robo pet, 2. Optimus Prime, 3. coocoo clok. Thank you for all that you do!
Love,
Zachary Gardner
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. Three reasons I have been good this year are: 1. I help my mom, 2. I help my brother, 3. I help my sister. Three things I would really like for Christmas this year are: 1. iPod, 2. Schleich animals, 3. truck and trailer. I can’t wait to see what you bring me!
Love,
Riley Hansen
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. help at home, 2. I do chores, 3. play with my friends. My Christmas wishes are: 1. dirt bike, 2. Mario toys, 3. dirt bike toys. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Grayson Schmadeka
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. help my Dad, 2. eat all my dinner, 3. help my grandma. My Christmas wishes are: 1. flat bed trailer, 2. bull dozer, 3. excavator. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Jack Fisher
Second grade – Shilo Fretwell
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. Three reasons I have been good this year are: 1. played with friends, 2. cleaned my room, 3. gave my mom a huge hug. Thre things I would really like for Christmas this year are: 1. hoverboard, 2. beanbag, 3. PS4. I can’t wait to see what you bring me!
Love,
Grayson Wright
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. I have helped with the dishes, 2. I have helped with chores, 3. I have fed my horse. My Christmas wishes are: 1. I want a iPod, 2. I want a horse, 3. I want two cats. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
McKenzie Thompson
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. Three reasons I have been good this year are: 1. I have helped my brother by cheering him up, 2. I have helped my grandma by doing the laundry, 3. I have helped my mom by helping my siblings. Three things I would really like for Christmas this year are: 1. a iPhone 12, 2. a blue and black pocket knife, 3. a blue and black hoverboard. I can’t wait to see what you bring me!
Love,
Benjamin Torres
Third grade – Carrie Sullivan
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? My family is going to set up a lot of Christmas lights after Thanks Giving. Christmas is the best holiday ever because we get to set up Christmas lights and set up the Christmas trees and we get to set out cookies and milk. I want for Christmas is spurs, wild rag, and a saddle.
Love truly,
Carson Thompson
Dear Saint Nick,
I want a lot of presents for Christmas. It has been rough this year but Christmas is the BEST part of the year. I want to list the things I mostly want because I don’t want to be greedy so I want a hoverboard, camo mucks, camo hat, 22 gun, pellet gun, yellow four wheeler, LED lights.
Sincerely,
Olivia Berry
Fourth grade – Carrie Sullivan
Dear Santa,
One time I met you but I don’t think you remember. I think I was 3 or 4 years old. I whoch yor movies. What is the true meaning of Christmas? I am so excited. Did you know Christmas is my favorite time of the year? I love kittens! Just to ask, I want either a kitten or a hamster.
Love,
Lilly Lentz
Fifth grade – Carrie Sullivan
Dear Santa,
This year I would like to ask some questions and then I will tell you what I want for Christmas. How are your raindeer? How are the elfs and Mrs. Clause doing? And how are you? The first thing is some more Schleich fence/tan. Some clothes, mabey a little makeup, a Yeti water bottle. I want a tapastry, I really, really want a phone but I know that I can’t have one. I also really need some cowbow boots. And I also want some more blankets and squeashemellows. And one more thing, I would like to have some candy caned and a nice sled and I also want to have some origami paper. And I almost forgot I would like aloght of horses and not real horses their Schleich animas I want aloght of them please.
Sincerely,
Jillie Thunell
Dear Santa,
I’m not sure i’ve been super good this year. I would say 6/10 – 7/10. Honestly, i’m doing pretty good, but how are you doing? I made an advertisment about you coming to our ranch, the P.S.F.F. (Prairie Springs Fish Farm). Well, also the presents that I want this year mostly have to do with electronics and legos, but I think familys and Santas come first.
Sincerely,
William Torres
Dear Santa,
I want a horse and more soft fuzzy blankets. I also want a dog and more hats. For my final present I would like to be able to do 4-H.
Sincerely,
Emma Berry
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Clause? How are the raindeer doing? What I want for Christmas is more Schleich fence tan, more Schleich horses, and the Schleich tree house, washing station, fly mask for a Schleich, dogs for Schleich, babies to my moms and dads horses for Schleich, a dog leash that goes around the dog Schleich, Clydesdale Schleich, Jumping Course Schleich, milk cows Schleich, clop on halters Schleich, horse plow halter for the plow Schleich, a cat play spot Schleich, that all the Schleich. I want a golden retrever dog (real). I would want the golden retiever dog more than all the Schleich. I want a cat.
Love,
Kara
P.S. I will leave you lots of cookies.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are your raindeer? How is Mrs. Clause? I have been a pretty good boy this year and I hope to have a new dirtbike and a RC pickup and a happy Christmas fo everyone please.
Love,
Kellen Fretwell
Humbolt Elementary
Kindergarten – Shawna Oates
Dear Santa,
What do reindeer eat? Is it cold at the North Pole? Please can you give me a cat boy and owlette toy? Thank you Santa.
Asthon Erickson
Dear Santa,
Thank you for snow. I have a couple things I want. I want a PS4, I want a phone and a xbox. Thank you for my presents!
Tanner Dunn
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? Can I please have a zipline kit? Can I please have a notebook, so I can draw stuff. Thank you Santa.
Everett Silva
Dear Santa,
Thank you for making the presents! I want a toy bunny for Christmas. Can I have stuffed a dog also? Thank you.
Amelia Perkins
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my hoverboard and my stufftys! Please can I have a pointing thing that you paint on an egg and a stuffty that glows in the dark? One more thing a soft blanket. Thank you for all the toys.
Sydney Slayton
Dear Santa,
I love you! How do the elves make all of the toys? How do you deliver all of the stuff at night? I want a bunch of cars. I want a bluey stuffed animal. I want a pretend set of lights. I love you a bunch Santa!
Raelynn Hagopian
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the remote control monster truck. Can I please have a remote control monster truck with a sword? Thank you.
Bryson DeRosier
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toy frogs that you play with in the bathtub. Santa, how are you feeling? Good or bad? Could I please have a Thunder Cat Sword with a holder? I would love a toy lizard too. Safe travels Santa Claus. I love you Santa!
Thorin Hancock
Dear Santa,
How do the elves get all those presents wrapped so fast? How do your reindeer fly? I would like a Blues Clues stuffed animal and a stuffed elf. I will be a good boy until Christmas! I will be asleep when you come to my house!
Love,
Wesley Hittle
Dear Santa,
Do your reindeer eat candy canes? How do you the elves get all the toys made so fast? Could I please get a bakugan ball? I will leave cookies out for you.
Your friend,
Blake Montague
Dear Santa,
What do your elves learn in school? How are you doing Santa? Thank you for the Minnie Mouse chapstick you got me last year. Could I please get a clock with reindeer on it. They are my favorite animal. I hope you can find my house.
Love,
Marshall Collier
Dear Santa,
Is it cold at the North Pole? How are you feeling? Please Santa bring me a lego head. Could I get a remote control truck too. I will leave cookies for you.
Love,
Jaykeb Williams
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the remote control car you got me last Christmas. Could I please get a big truck remote control car this year? I hope you don’t miss my house!
Your friend,
Tristan Sodorff
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thank you for the toy weedeater and hat I got last Christmas. Could I please have a toy chainsaw this year? I will leave cookies out for you.
Love your friend,
Helly Walton
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver all the presents in one night? Thank you for the legos you got me last Christmas. Could you please bring my Dad some new tools. Anything you bring me I will be happy with. Safe travels!
Love,
Ezra Randleas
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the huge teddy bear you got me last Christmas. How do the elves make so many presents? I would like a remote control BB8. I will leave cookies out for you.
Love,
Weston Lleuallen
Kindergarten – Sena Raschio
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me legos with 500+ pieces. Thank you!
Owen Armstrong
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing me presents. I like your elves, they are cute and small. I like your reindeer and sled. Can you bring me a doggy with a doll please? I love you Santa!
Katherine (Kat) Hall
Dear Santa,
How do the elves make so many toys? How do your reindeer fly? Can you please bring me a super hero Barbie and a chef hat?
Collins Derrick
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Micro Mutant. How do you make ALL the toys? Please bring me an Avengers lego set with lots of lego guys and an Avenger racetrack and Avenger Imaginex.
Elijah (Eli) Hutchinson
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving out bracelets and money. How do you give out presents in the middle of the night? Please bring me a purple bow and a pink dress.
Love,
Jasmine McLuaghlin
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me a truck last year! Please bring me a play sword this year.
Your friend,
Levi Heuckman
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the LOL doll. I might have been bad sometimes but I’m mostly good! I got bad sleep last night but know I will sleep good on Christmas and be on the good list. I want a wasp trap and a pink dress and a pink bow.
Kaycee Delano
Dear Santa,
Thank you for being kind to me and my family. How do your reindeer fly? For Christmas I would like roller skates, a real dirtbike and a drum set.
Luke Snodgrass
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts you bring me. How do the reindeer grow up, do they get older? Please can I have a nerf gun and a hot wheels dinosaur set?
Your friend,
Rhys Young
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you bring me. How do you get back to the North Pole? Please bring me 3 Jurassic World Lego sets and a T-Rex from Jurassic World.
Mason Young
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? How do you fly your sleigh? I would like a drake Mallard duck call, a rope for roping, a woody duck call and a new pellet gun with a scope.
Your friend,
Coyle VanCleave
Dear Santa,
Thank you for taking the cookies I leave out for you. I wish you could bring me a real live donkey.
Ivee Stoddard
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a robot and a tractor and a computer. How are you? How are the reindeer doing? I would also like a clipboard, a pencil box and a toy machette.
Jarrett Roseberry
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the cowboy boots, cowboy hat and blanket you have me last year! I know your hat is magic, I want one too! Please can I have a skateboard?
Connor McLeod
Dear Santa,
I like to decorate the Christmas tree. Why do the reindeer antlers grow once a day? Please bring me a new hover board?
Thank you,
Emmy Hendriksen
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me a robot. I love you Santa. Can I come with you? Would you please bring me a cat and a dog.
Merry Christmas,
Kaydence Kirby
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the tiny fox you gave me last year! How many elves work at the North Pole? I would like a giant stuffed animal snake that is red with black dots please. This year can you bring me a BIG, soft fox?
Love,
Ka’Sun Cook
First grade – Elsa Spence
Dear Santa,
I hope you are there at the North Pole keeping warm. That your belly is full from Mrs. Claus’ cookies and that you are taking care of Rudolph too. I would like to ask for Christmas a Mandelorian fortnite costume and a new headset. Oh and v-bucks. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Logan Varenhorst
Dear Santa,
How is it doing in the North Pole? I want a Minecraft Lego Set. Love you Santa and Mrs. Clause. How are the reindeer and the elves doing? Have you built any snowmen? How many cookeis do you eat every year. Do you have reindeer that like cookies? My cows like them and is my dog Tink naughty or nice?
Love,
Mason Rigney
Dear Santa,
I have been super good this year. I have been helping with chores at home by feeding my kitties, keeping my room clean and even helping my neighbors by feeding their animals. I hope you and the reindeers are doing good and that you never got the Corona Virus. I hope the Elves are healthy, too. You need to stay healthy so you can get the toys to all of the kids. I would really like a blue Baby Alive Grows Up doll for Christmas and a purple Tablet for long trips. I would also like a turquoise blue cowgirl shirt and cowgirl boots. For all the other kids, I hope they get whatever they wish for.
P.S. We won’t be home for Christmas, so please come to Aunt Joey’s house.
Love,
Whitley Suchorski
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like a RC vehicle for Christmas. I like you and I hope you had a good year. Please put a present under my Christmas tree. Sorry for being on the naughty list last year, my brother showed it to me.
Love,
Ty Ashley
Hello Santa,
How is Rudolph? How are the elves? Do you have a Christmas tree? Hope you like the cookies this year. For Christmas I would like a trick scooter. How are the reindeer? Thanks for the presents last year. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Hank Giffin
Dear Santa,
How are you ive been good this year I would like more games for my Nintendo Switch, also new tools to work with my dad and the wheelie shoes. Also the best thing ever is a hoverboard. Thank you for all the gifts.
Love,
Zander Lambeth
Dear Santa,
I want a new belt and I want a bull dummy and a cowboy vest. I have been very good this year and I am hoping to get all the things I am hoping for. I am so excited for the snow to come and to make lots of snowmen. I love Christmas so much!
Love,
Hunter Mcquown
Dear Santa,
I would like an American Girl Doll that looks like me, Or a Baby Alive “Baby Grows Up” Doll. I also would like some climbing wall grips and monkey bars so I can make an indoor obstacle course.
Thank you,
Elliana Griffin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a robot bird parrot, a pretend volcano you can make errupt, and a regular robot.
Thank you,
Quinn Cowie
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the present last year, Santa. Santa can you please give me a barbie house? Can you please get me a chicken tunnel too for the chickens? What kind of cookies do you like? Do you have a pet? What are your elf names?
Cleome McKnab
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I would like an X-Box, controller, and a Call of Duty game. I would also like a MineCraft game.
Thank you,
Brogan Dingman
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? Can I please have an electric scooter, big girl makeup, new skates, and a hover board? Hope you and Mrs. Claus are ok.
Love,
Jade Sharp
Dear Santa,
I love you. I hope you can bring me a toy. I would really like a velociraptor mask, mandalorian spaceship, rattlesnake jake, and a gingerbread house. Mrs. Clause, how is your day doing? I hope ou have the best day.
Dear Reindeer,
I hope you are all ready to go. Eat lots of hay and drink a lot of water.
Love,
Daniel Palmer
Hi Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a Lego Jurassic World, a nerf gun, and the amazing from game.
Thank you,
Miles Ballou
Dear Santa,
Hey, How are you doing? How is mrs. Claus. This christmas I would like a bike and an electric scooter.
Thank you,
Bradyn Warner
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa, How are you? For Christmas I would like a megaphone. Could I please get a skateboard.
Thank you,
Jake Olson
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa. How are you? For Christmas I would like a playstation. I would like a card for v-bucks so that I can play. I would also like a VR.
Thank you,
Braxton Bartlett
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I would like a rainbow camera. I would like a small chromebook. Could I also get a mini motrocycle.
Thank you,
Hailey Ann Marciel
First grade – Vanessa Houpt
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thank for last year’s presents. They have been fun to play with. This year may I have a Nerf gun please.
Love,
Jack Smith
Dear Santa,
My name is Cody Knowles. I am a 7 year old boy. I live at home with my mom and two brothers. This year I’ve been trying to be really good and obedient for mom. I try to be good by helping feed the cows and dogs. There is one thing that I struggle with, it’s being nice to my brothers. But I keep trying to get better at that and will get better and better. I promise! I know that you don’t have to give me presents, but I sure like it when you do! If you’re not too busy this year, here’s what I would like:
Something I need are new Nike tennis shoes.
Something to read would be a book about horses.
Something to wear would be a new pair of jeans.
Something with flare would be a rope that glows in the dark.
Some extra things if you don’t care are a Nintendo Switch and a hat with a funny saying.
Any one of these things would be fantastic! I really appreciate it. Please tell Mrs. Clause, the Elves, and the Reindeer I said thanks.
Your Friend,
Cody Knowles
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a L.O.L. camper and a omg doll. Can you please get my sister a princess doll. Thanks for all the presents.
XOXO,
Vivienne (Viv) Klusmier
Dear Santa,
How are you & Mrs,Clause? I have been good this year. I would like a lego star wars set. I will leave Milk and cookie for you. And some Candy Canes for your reindeer. FLY SAFE SANTA, Have a good night.
Love,
Finn Goin
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christmas. Beyblade Hypersphere, Nerf guns, kick scooter, LEGO Miencraft The Crafting Box 3.0, Gumball Machine Maker, Hot Wheels sky crash tower, WWE Wrekkin’ Slambulance, Fortnite Battle Bus, portable soccer goal, portable basketball hoop. I have tried to be a really good boy this year and love my family. I really like my new school and have tried hard to get good grades on my work. I am happy my family moved to John Day.
Tristan Smoot Fairless
Hi Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I have been a very good boy this year, I started my Christmas list and this year I would like the Mario Kart Live Kit for the Nintendo Switch. I would also like star wars legos. My little sister Ellyott asked me to tell you she wants a makeup table and makeup. We’ll be sure to leave milk and cookies for you and some carrots for the reindeer. Don’t forget to wear your mask.
Love always,
Kalem Davis
Dear Santa,
Has Rudolph been doing good? Can you get my Mom new dresses? I would like a remote control airplane. Can you get my Dad a new pair of boots? Can you get my sister fuzzy pillows? Thank you.
Love,
Emma Charette
Dear Santa,
I liked my presents last year. This year I would like some pop and scissors. My brother Will would like a Woody doll and my mom would like some chocolate. Santa xoxo.
Love,
Davey Archibald
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year so can you give me pokemon cards this year? Also tell all your reindeer I love them.
P.S. I hope you like your cookies.
Oliver LaFramboise
Second grade – Mikayla Luttrell
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I wish for a toy horse that moves like my friend Penelope has and a new bicycle helemt. I also want a Ninjago set and people to not get so crazy and steal food from people and not buy so much toilet paper.
From,
Jessie Cole
Dear Santa,
I would at least 3 kittens & lots of candy I also want my parents to have a good day. I hope there will be snow. I would like more sand art suplies and 19 dollars if I get 19 dollars I will have $200 & 19 cents but my dad says he’ll just put in savings for collige! I would like a chapter book and wall stickers.
Josie Hollowell
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year, I think. I would like a Minecraft video game and a nerf gun for Christmas please.
From,
Josiah
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year. Will you please bring me 2 nerf scars, a pair of cool camo muck boots and a bunch of camo clothes can I stay up to see you when you come?
From,
Mitchell
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas I want star wars legos and more star wars legos. My sistor wants dolls but she has a lot alread. Our elf came yesterday and brought us candy. I watched 2 santa movies and I am excited for Christmas.
From,
Jonah
Dear Santa,
Can I please get a computer and can you get me a mouse please and can I get a xbox?
Thank you,
Bailey Dingman
Dear Santa,
Thank you for last years presents, can I have tow big horse this years one for me and one for my sistesr?
Love,
Halle
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I would I like Legos. How fast can you go? Thank you for Legos.
Milo Hernandez
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How are the raindeer doing? Thank you for my puzzle last year it was fun. This year, I want a skateboard, unicorn, panda, and a 150 piece puzzle.
Love,
Paislee Smith
Dear Santa,
Please bring me some Legos or breyer horses, I love stuffies and blankits too! Does my elf realy move on his own? Thank you so much!
Love,
Emmie Rienstra
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old and in 2nd grade. I have been good this year and helpful at home on the ranch. Santa, may I please have 3 things for Christmas. First I would really like a driveable automatic Dodge Ram Truck with a trailer to pull behind it to feed the animals with. Next, I would love an orange Stormy Kromer hat. Finally, if you can squeeze one in a Nintendo Lite. My big brother Everett has been good and very kind to me if you could please bring him a PS 5 and the monster hunter video game. I’ll set out the cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve! Thank you Santa and give the reindeer extra hay from me!
Love,
Owen Vardanega
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing me legos last year! Why are your clothes red? When were you born? For Christmas I would like western Playmobile, a nerf gun, books and more legos please.
I love you Santa!
Ike Fansler
Dear Santa,
I’ve been so-so this year. I would like a real puppy, an iPad, and a new watch for Christmas this year. Your elf has been naughty because he took my watch!
Thank you,
Sawyer Hittle
Dear Santa,
I would like a Fornite Disc for my Xbox 360 please and a toy Batman car.
From,
Thor Yazzie
Dear Santa,
I would like the Fortnite nerf gun and the X-Shot for Christmas please. Also, can I have an Xbox 360 and Xbox 360 TV please? And an SPG TV and a lot of nerf guns? And a horse and 10 more baskets of army men please?
From,
Tracker McLeod
Dear Santa,
Can I have some RC cards, nerf guns, legos and cars, cars, cars?
From,
Kydin Kinsey
Second grade – Mykal Weissenfluh
Dear Buddy the Elf,
Hoo is The ranDere? I woodd love A NooBik.
Love,
DAMIN
Dear Santa,
It is Kenadi i want nale set, a Fish, a pond.
Kenadi
Dear Santa,
hope ran your reindeer and I want a toy. Bet you wund when I want want a presents nock it a Supp and fat wut Bi it hena a hane bey.
Love,
Emersyn
Dear Santa,
I want a Lambo and a sloth plas.
Rain
Dear Santa,
I what a real horse. How are you. How are you’r raindeer. Are you’r raindeer hgry. Marry Christmas.
Love,
Bonnie
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. How are yoer Reindeer. My dad dose not like larrys meses but I do. I would liky a lego set with Santa, reindeer and elys and a nintendo switch. Marry Christmas Santa.
Love,
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
how are you? AJ was crazy today. I would like a nintendo swich, bunny toys for my binny and a xbox 1 game for my bro please. How good is AJ at the North Pole. How are your reindeer. How are your elfs. AJ is grate.
Love,
Annabelle Raschio
Dear Santa,
how are the elfs do you no the class is the best class ever is the north pole being good.
Love,
Samara
Dear Santa,
whant I whant for christmas is a Go Kart forwealer and a drone for christmas and how are your reindeer.
From,
Brayden
Dear Santa,
I would like a now barbe. How are your elfs? How are your reindeer? Are you coming too my hous. Do you like cookies & milk.
Tenley
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I wanta phone and a PS5 for Christmas how cold is the North pole how are your Reindeer I hope your doing good.
From: To:
Maveryk Santa
Dear Santa,
I would like a go kart and a big Lego set and a happy Christmas and wat is your favorite place to go and pleas get my dog Maz a choo toy and my cat a placet.
From,
Chance
Dear Santa,
I would like a Bike fore Christmas So how is The North Pole and a wotr botel So I can tack iT To Shool wiTh me evre Day and MaBye a LOL Spris.
Love,
Delysia
So will you repliy.
Dear Santa,
I want a real baby puppy and some thing called gemex and a nail spa and how are your reindeer have they been good or bad hope your elfs been good to wait they make the presents they get all the presents!
Love,
Charlie
Dear Santa,
Marry Christmas Santa… I hope you com to day… I wish I could go to the North Pole.
Tyler Ray Thornton
Third grade – Robyn Miller
Dear Santa,
What I want for christmas is a DK Meatcalf jersey, a marshmellow long sleeve and a ps5 with the milke morales game ps, MERRY CHRISTMAS!
From,
Jax Huerta
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my bike, this year for Christmas I would like polly pockets. My brother would like some new pocket knives. Is it hard driving a sleigh at night and making all the toys for kids? Hope you have a great year and have a wonderful Christmas!
Love,
Mikaia Houpt
Dear Santa,
Santa thank you for my blue kayak that you got me last year. Will you please get my sister new clothes? Santa this year I want a new bike and a dirt bike and a go pro camera for my youtube channel. Where do you get all of the money that it takes to make all of the toys that kids want? How do all of the presents fit in your little bag? Have you ever got stuck in a chimney? Do you have to have snow to land?
Love,
Clive Northway
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the elves, because they better get to work because the big night is coming up! Santa can I get a Bike and a basketball hoop, new shoes, belt with my first initial on it, new cowboy boots, Nike clothes, Seahawks clothes, and seahawks poster. Can you get my family what they want for Christmas and oh can you get me some Nerf blasters? Have a great day HOHOHO!
Drayden Piercy
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Willywishers doll and my candy. This year can you get me a soft bean bag chair? My big brother wants books and my little brother wants a play mobile. I will leave you cookies and milk and a carrot for your reindeer. That’s all.
- Allison Fansler
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? Thank you for the LED drawing tablet last year. Please bring my grandpa an IPAD for Christmas. This year I would like a Nintendo Switch. I would also like a Transformers lego set. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
From,
Job McManus
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year I loved all of them so much. Could you please get my dog a squeaky toy for Christmas? I would like a marble trackway. How many elves do you have and what are some of their names? What is your favorite type of food?
From,
Artemis (Arte) Mcknab
Dear Santa,
I want a Mal Barbie. My sister Adie wants a Descendants piano book. My other sister Aaliyah wants an Elephant bracelet. My brother Decklan wants a Batman cup. My mom wants a ghome. My dad wants a new truck.
From,
Aubri Judd
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa how are you this year? I’ve been pretty good this year. Last year I asked for a Barbie doll and I got a Princess Barbie doll, Thank you I really liked her. This year I would like a pink bike and a pink and purple helmet and a kitten. For my dad a new hat and my mom pajamas. For my kitty new pajamas and for my dogs new collars and pajamas. Santa how are your reindeer and hos is Mrs. Clause? Have a Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year.
Love,
Lacey Lambeth
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? My sister Alana is very nice she will like pokemon cards for Christmas and I would like pokemon too. I hope the building called Thadd’s Place is built soon.
From,
Kaila Shaffer
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? How is Miss Clause and how are you? And how are the reindeer? What I want for Christmas is to see my Papa again, a tree house, and video game for my Nintendo Switch.
Thank you,
Ransom Bigsby
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How is the North Pole? I would like the thank you for ipad I got last year. I would like you to get my sister Emersyn a bracelet and my brother Rylan a PS5. Can you get my cat Max 10 yarn balls that are the color of the rainbow and my dog Harper a dog house? Santa I would like a Titanic Replica Ship Model, remote control tank and a Battleship.
Love,
Rhett Cox
Dear Santa,
How have your elves been? My mom has been working very hard can you get her some clothes. My Dad said that’s the only thing she likes. Can you get my sister a pair fo high heels or makeup, because she likes both. And can you get my Dad to shoot a deer next year. And I would like a lego set. Thank you.
From:
Kaitlyn Charette
Third grade – Jessa Bigsby
Dear Santa,
How are you this Christmas? I would like a set of wireless ear buds a pair of cowboyboots ,call of duty.I would like Kevenlovegreen books, frozen fun and duck shack. Oh I forgot to ask you,how are your reindeer? Could I have a Prestonstyelz slime T shirt and a hoody.sorry I hope this isn’t too much. Could I have operation,a pair of camo slipers and two sets of paintball guns and gear.
Thank you,
BLAKE
Dear Santa,
Are the reindeer in shape for christmas eve? Can I please have paddle baord, a horse, and a barrel saddle? I want to make a wish that nobody dies, and that covid goes away. Can I please have more pants. Can I also please have an elk tag? I know I am only 8. Can I please have some Hey Dudes, and 99,000,000 dollars. My favorite part about Christmas is getting to be with family.
Love,
Paislee Hueckman
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are your reindeer? How is Mrs. Clause? What I want this year is camera, lego set jornal, toy phone, a house for my mom, art book, desk, wooden crown, necklace, bracelet, make-up set, and a puppy.
Sincerely,
Saphira Lovee Ayeliya
Dear Santa,
I want a bookshelf and I want a dirt bike too. And I want a playstation 4 and money. And some presents too a lot and some from my parents too please and thank you so much.
Tyson Herrerra-Donathan
Dear Santa,
I want a motor cycle. I would also like a scooter. I’ve also been wanting some more pokemon cards. I also like a new skate board. I’ve been wanting a hover board.
Brexton Poe
Dear Santa,
I would like a new big floaty with handle for the water. I would also really like a bunny and a Toby Robot. I am going to make you some food for your reindeer and they are so cute. Santa how are you doing? I hope your doing really good. How is the weather in the North Pole? I hope you can help us find a Christmas tree, and some christmas spirit!
Love,
Sierra Eaton
Fourth grade – Amy Martin
Dear Santa,
I hope that everyone at the North Pole is healthy. Thank you for the gifts last year. This year I would like to get a Virtual Reality headset please. Maybe can I have a new hoverboard? Because mine right now is broken and also can I have some pokemon cards?
Merry Christmas,
Alana Spence
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? Hello to all of your reindeer. For Christmas this year could you bring my dad a 50 caliber BMG? And something nice for my mom. For my brother ammo for hist shotgun and a certificate for the Outpost. For my sister some shampoo and candy. Please try to bring me a Henry 22 golden boy please and some pit viper too.
Sincerely,
Your buddy Dane Finlayson
Dear Santa,
I want to tell you I have been good this year and what I want for Christmas is a easy bake oven and a gizmo fitbit you know the one you can call and text your parents if there is something goes really badly or wrong so that is all I want for Christmas just those two things thank you.
From,
Skylrr
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS5 for Christmas. I would also like a pokemon phone case and a pokemon popsocket.
Sincerely,
NOAH COBB
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts you have given me. This I would like to have a scooter that lights up. For my family Oliver would like a ninja sword kit, Espn would like a harry Potter wand and Alyssa would like a Gryffindor sweater. For My parents my mom would like coffee and my dad tool stuff. Also when you are giving gifts to sure to hand sanitize and wear a mask.
Ivy LaFramboise
P.S. Enjoy your cookies and tell Mrs. Clause I said hi!
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a Merry Christmas! I also want to thank you for everything you have given me in the past. This year for Christmas, I would like a voice changer machine and two collectable figures. A Micheal Myers and a Leatherface. Like the Jason one I got for my birthday and like the one at Walmart. I still want to know the answer to my question last year… Were you ever on the Titanic? Please say hi to all your reindeer! You are the best Santa!
From,
Ethan Trembly
Dear Santa,
I want a nintendo switch gift card and an iphone and I want a phone case. (:
From,
Bransen Keith
Fourth grade – Brittany Finley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a remote controlled robot and a scooter and Legos and a remote control Car.
Sincerely,
Dominik Sagaser
Dear Santa,
I wish for my family to stay the way it is no matter what happens. I want them to stay like what they are right now.
Sincerely,
Sean Perkins
Dear Santa,
I would like a 4 wheeler for christmas please. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Bryant Baker
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a goat. And a sleek ez horse brush. I also would like ranch dress’n denim and white riding pants. My horse would like a teal blanket. My dogs would like a something to keep them warm in there pen at night so my sister will stop begging them to sleep inside. But it has to be something that Tucker can not shew up. My mom would like a table and my dad would like a new pickup. I hope you will have a great Christmas.
Sincerely,
Emmie Saul
Dear Santa,
I want a nintendo switch and a tv for my xbox 1 and a 1,000 dollars.
Sincerely,
Nolan Mobley
Dear Santa,
Hi this is Rhynna. What have you been doing up at the north pole? I would like a new kindle please. I really just want life to go back to normal and to go back to school to see my teacher and my friends again. Thank you for the stocking full of money last year. Be careful and don’t get stuck in a chimney.
Sincerely,
RHYNNA
Dear Santa,
I wish what I had for Christmas is a electric scooter, horse, rose gold camera, a really good speaker, good real cate or a new click click bag for my diabeites. I would like good stuff in my stocking healthy candy, candy cane and really cool toys. I would like a good and sweet Christmas with my step mom and dad and with my real mom. I wish for my mom to get married to my soon to be step dad if you can get them married I will be good for the rest of my life.
Sincerely,
Tayla S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the presents every year. Most of all my favorite is when I can see my family and we get to sit down and eat a great meal together. You do not half to get me presents but if you want you can get me anything but if you do I want boxing gloves.
Sincerely,
Logan Cates
Fifth grade – Anna Field
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a great year. What have you been doing? I was hoping you would get my brother a scooter, he really wants one. My sister just clothes for her and maybe shoes if you are feeling up to it. I will make sure to put out cookies for you. For me, I would like a longboard. I hope you enjoy everything.
Love,
Haven Giffin
Dear Santa,
How are the elves this year? For this Christmas I wode licke for a new TV and some dog toys my dog he already ript up the ones from Last Christmas. I wode love for a new gaming head set. Last but not least I wode licke for everybody to have a good Christmas.
Sincerely,
Trevor
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolf and his shiny red nose doing? I hope he is guiding your sleight tonight. How are you and Mrs. Clause doing? The weather here has been chilly, how about up there at the North Pole? For Christmas I would like a Tony Robot watch and a interactive hedwig owl from Harry Potter oh and maybe a kobi doll. He is my favorite. Thank you and have a great day.
Love,
Jaden Copeland
Dear Santa,
How do you get from house to house before the sun rises? Do your reindeer like bananas? For Christmas Tye and Mason would like super hero toys. I would like a Baryonyx dinosaur lego set for Christmas. We hav no chimney.
Merry Christmas,
Kayleb Rodgers
Dear Santa,
I am so excited for christmas this year. How are all of your elves doing right now? I am SO glad to be talking to you! I want a visit with Logan Bejett if that’s how you spell it. I also want to enter a contest, but my parents would be asleep, z z z z, so I can’t really do a contest. I also want to go inside the building and talk to all the people that work there.
Sincerely,
Logan Bronson
Dear Santa,
My name is Jhett Williams I go to Humbolt Elementary in John Day, Oregon. I was wondering how have the elfs been and what have they been doing? Thank you for my baseball cards last year I loved them and I got one of my favorite players! This year could you please get my friend a Darth Maul lightsaber. This year if it is not to much trouble I would like a marvel legends spider man homecoming 2 pack with iron man and spider man.
Sincerely,
Jhett Williams
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Clause are doing well. I would like to start by asking for something for my family. I would like for my dad a new tool bag. For my mom some new jewely. Next, my little sister a new baby doll. Third, my baby sister a stuffed animal last something for me and my brother we would like our own little rc cars. Thanks so much.
Merry Christmas,
Kylie Kinsey
Dear Santa,
All I want for christmas is pokemon cards or beyblades. I’m really not pickey about my christmas presents. Hope you are doing well.
Sincerley,
Noah Smith
Dear Santa,
I would like a tablet and I would like Avatar the Last air bender and the Legend of Korra for Christmas. I would also a unicorn for my sister and a nerf gun for my brother.
Sincerely,
Isaiah Smith
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus, the elfs and the reindeer? I hop you or anybody at the North Pole don’t have Covid. This year my sister would like a laptop to play minecraft on. She also will play cookie fever, slither.io, candy crush and fishdem. My mom would like new dimond earings. We are cerantly biulding my dad’s present. I would like a laptop with a drawing tablet and pen. I would draw landscapes and anime people.
Love,
Alana Shaffer
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Clause? Also please say hi to rudolph for me. I cant wait for Christmas morning. I can just imagine waking up and looking forward and see many wrapped gifts with My name on so many of them. Well im going to get to it. What I wont for Christmas is a uorpian bike with a white and black checkered helmet.
Merry Christmas,
Gage R.
Dear Santa,
I am so exited for Chistmas this year. This year my sister would like a barbie dream house. My brother would Like a 22 revolver. What I would like for Christmas is a remot control airplane. How are your raindeer? Merry Christmas.
Love,
Owen Parson
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a playstation five with Call of Duty Cold War.
Sincerely,
Jack Knowles
Dear Santa,
I would like some pig supplies for my 4-H pig “paycheck” that I will be getting in the Spring of 2021. How are the elves doing and do you know what kind of cookies you want on Christmas Eve this year?
From,
Zoey Rookstool
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well with these conditions we are in right now, hopefully you are safe at your home with your reindeer and Mrs. Claus. But besides that I would please like to have for Christmas:
Mechanical Pencils
Some thin lined sharpies
Nice slippers
A weighted blanket
(If possible) A healthy planet!
Thank you,
Jordan Ross
Dear Santa,
I would like a nerf gun and some ammo for it. How are the reindeer, I hope you have a jolly Christmas.
Sincerely.
Mr. Blake Wesely James Combs
Fifth grade – Kelli LaFramboise
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are your Elves busy? Don’t forget to eat lots of cookies. For Christmas I would like loom bracelets and my own hair curler. My sister Aubri would like a barbie and hair chalk. My other sister Aaliyah would like a 80s cd and a barbie house. My brother Decklan would like a stuffed dinosaur. My MoM would like a new vacum. And my DaD would like a new shop. Merry Christmas.
Sincerely,
Adie Judd
Dear Santa,
Hi, so first I have a few questions. Question one did you get covid and are the raindeer and elgs okay? Also do you where glasses or not? Do you ever get Christmas presents (other than cookies)? Anyway I would like legos for Christmas. And my brother would really like a new book. Merry Christmas Santa! <3
Your friend,
Ella C.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts last year, I Got calico critters and even a calico critter school. This year, I want a Giant stuffed panther toy, and 600 gecubes. Also I want to make my family animals and figures out of clay.
Olivia Chavis
Dear Santa,
This year was boring because of covid 19 so I thought maybe a drone would be fun. How was your year with covid and did the elves have to wear masks? This year I also wanted a PS VR, so I can enteract with other people without meeting them in real life, and with the headset the mowsion conntrollers. One last thing, Nike football cleats.
Ryan Nodine Hoppe
Dear Santa,
How do you get around the Hole world in one night? All I really want this Chrismas is a giant stuffed husky and foamy clay to make things out of… I want to also help the community by having more stores and parks and maybe even a pet shelter too… My mom really wants new pots and pans and she has really dill kitchen knives. Thats all I really want this Chrismas… thank you for all last years gifts.
Abby
Dear Santa,
this year I have been pretty good. I would like a folding pocket knofe and a boc of donuts. My sister wants a sled. Also I have a question for you, do you have an after-burner on that sleigh because I’m pretty sure reindeer don’t fly? And how are you making out with covid and everything.
Best Wishes,
Morgan Cole
Dear Santa,
I am wanting to thank you for the WWE wrestlers last year. I still play with them today. I have also been meening to ask, does Rudolphs nose always glow? I am also not really sure what I want for Christmas I think just anything will make me happy. My friend is also really wanting some action figures. So that’s all I have to say so by and Merry Christmas.
Sinscerly,
Carter Watterson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are you and the reindeer surviving with COVID? I hope you can come for Christmas. For Christmas I would like a watch and some chocolate and my other sister wants a book because she loves books.
Merry Christmas,
Ashlyn A.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts from last year I am vere grateful for those gifts. Does your sleigh have a time warp drive on it? Also is Rudolph behaving well and how is Mrs. Claus doing? What I want for Christmas is a Nerf Football so that way I can play and throw it around with my sister. Also, can you please get a Nerf Gun for my sister because she’s been wanting one. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Same Cole
Dear Santa,
All I wish for this year is for Covid19 to go away and for Kayleb to be a great big brother.
Sincerely,
Tristen J. Lippert
Dear Santa,
are you real I like to minecraft toys red phone bumblebee toys fnaf plushie Penavinos of Madagascar operishino dvd premier for dwd I like dvd player black head phone eros like disney planes toys cars3 dad like RC truck on outside mom like pichers and I like to a lego ninjago game and las tone lego ninjago legacy monsters.
From.
Bradlee Huntington
144 on the tree.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How long are you quarintining to visit us? For Christmas I want a Harry Potter lego set. My brother wants a playmoboil set.
Sincerly,
Silas Fansler
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a nerf football and a baseball mit. Please tell every one at the North Pole hi. Thank you for all the wonerfull Christmas gifts.
Best wishes,
Cosette K.
Dear Santa,
Do you have to sneak in the vents? I can’t figure out how you get inside my house this Chistmas. Hows the wife and are the both of you handeling 2020 well? I hope so. This Chistmas I want a new small tv for our bedroom and minecraft for PS4. I would like a lego minecraft Steve and alex set. May I have a pakc of balloons too? Thanks and Merry Chistmas.
Oden Elliott
Long Creek Elementary
Preschool – early learning
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want Blippe (Blippy)!
From,
Wayne
Dear Santa,
We already had snow here in Long Creek. I help clean at home. For fun I like to play with my cousins. For Christmas, I would really like to have a Christmas tree for my family to decorate. Merry Christmas!
From,
Marian
Dear Santa,
We want snow at Christmas and more snow after Christmas! Can we have a doll house for our dollies to sleep in? They can eat with us in the kitchen! Merry Christmas to Mom, Dad, sister, and brother. My baby brother is too little to open presents.
From,
Kymberlynn
Dear Santa,
We cut a tree in the forest. Then we put it up for Christmas in our house. We decorate it. There was snow in the woods. I give presents to my family. We are going to have a doll house for our dollies to sleep in. But they will eat with us in the kitchen! Merry Christmas to my Mom!
From,
Penelope
Kindergarten – Mrs. Porter
Dear Santa,
Maybe someday I will get to talk to you in person! I am going to have a new baby brother or sister. I’m hoping for a sister! Then there will be three girls! We already have a Christmas tree! My family already decorated it. I put my bear ornament on it. There are lots of presents under the tree! I hope one of them for me is something special.
See you soon!
From,
Alayna
Dear Santa,
Why do you go down the chimney? Please bring me a toy dinosaur. Please bring my brother a toy horse. Bye, bye, Santa!
From,
Ellaine
First grade – Mrs. Porter
Dear Santa,
Are you working on making presents? I am writing this letter on my birthday! I am 7 now. Can you please bring me a Transformer? I would also like Optimus Prime and Bumble Bee suits with their weapons like in the Transformer movies. Merry Christmas! I will see you next year. Thank you, Santa!
Sincerely,
Joel
Dear Santa,
I know that you both ship presents, and that Mrs. Claus makes cookies! What do you do on vacation? I like to go somewhere warm so I can swim! Can I please get an RC car that goes REALLY fast with a spoiler to keep it under control on the ground? Also, can I please have a skateboard and a new scooter because my old one is broken, and also a camera? My brother Hunter would like baby toys since he is a baby! Thank you and Merry Christmas!
From,
Eoin
Second grade – Mrs. Porter
Dear Santa,
Please stay safe on your journey. It snowed a lot during the snowstorm here in Long Creek. The electricity went out for almost a whole day! We lit candles. I went with my uncle Isaac onto Long Creek Mountain just for fun! May I please have a remote control monster truck with a power charger? Merry Christmas, Santa!
From,
Mason
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph real? Does Rudolph always lead your sleigh? There is a lot of snow here. It was only 21 degrees last night. Can I please get a toy horse, lot of Paw Patrol toys, and a puppy!? I already have one dog, but I think I could take care of two dogs. Or, please bring a toy puppy for me and a live puppy for my dad. Thank you and have a happy merry Christmas!
From,
Belle
Third grade – Mrs. Porter
Dear Santa,
I hope you are okay. Santa, be safe and careful giving presents. Please be safe because myself and others do not want you to get sick.
From,
O.H.
Dear Santa,
I like you a lot! I want to meet you! All I want for Christmas is a diary with a lock, aqua dragon, a cooking set, make-up, pink slime, and a bike. How does your sleigh work? I want to make milk and cookies for you! Do you like chocolate chip cookies? Stay warm and healthy! Thank you, Santa and Merry Christmas!
Love,
Oasis
Monument Elementary
Second grade – Mary Cade
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great time off. This year I have been really good. This year I would like a LOL Doll and a LOL Doll house. I would also like to have a little store with a cash register. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Ximena Armenta
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great time off. This year I have been really good. This year I would like a remote control helicopter and a rock digging kit with big crystals. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Weston Hamilton
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great time off. This year I have been awesome. This year I would like a scooter please. And a nerf gun that has darts. Also, a camera too, but NOT just any, a spying camera. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Lillie Stewart
P.S. I love your elves!
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great time off. This year I have been really good. This year I would like a farm kit that I can change the tires on the swather, baler and tractor. The tractor needs to be able to pick up bales and maybe a duly pickup. Thank and Merry Christmas.
Ben Henslee
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great time off. This year I think I could have been better. This year I would like a pet skunk and a LOL Doll house and a chalk board. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Love,
Joclynn Ashley
Third grade – Mary Cade
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I hope you had a great time off. This year I have been really good. This year I would like a guitar. I would also like a real pirate ship. I will call it The Black Pearl. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
John Starbuck
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great time off. This year I think I have been awesomely good! This year I would like a drone, the brand is Tello. And can I have a remote for it and propeller guards? Merry Christmas Santa.
Sincerely,
Casen Albirch
Fourth grade – Jessica Hudson
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL surprise and peace on earth. I would like 100 LOL’s I would like a Trolls World Tour on DVD. A PS4 and a PS3. A Nintendo Switch and some board games. How are the raindeer? Please get me a trumpit for Christmas. How is Miss Clause and do not eat to much cookies.
Your friend,
Kaidynce
Dear Santa,
I would like a couple pairs of bootcut jeans. I also want to know how the reindeer are doing and how’s Mrs. Clause? I also want fluffy bedding and coats. I hope we all aren’t sick as dogs as we were last year. I would like a pair of cowboy boots. Thank you very much.
Sincerely,
Hailee
Dear Santa,
I would like a dog. I would also like a Nintindo Switch. I was wondering how the reindeer are and also hwo you and Mrs. Clause are. When I think of you I also think of the Santa one Christmas Chronicles.
Sincerely,
Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I wish I could get a Nintendo Switch so I can play with my friend Jud. I would also like a LA NFL Rams uniform with a helmet and gloves. That is all, how are you? I hope you are good! I hope your raindeer are really well to! I thought of one more thing and I want a PS4. And that is all.
Parker
Fifth grade – Jessica Hudson
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas can I please have a mini horse. If you do bring one my Mom is going to be mad at you, so if you do bring one, hide it in the field. You have been warned.
Sincerely,
Ashlyn
Dear Santa,
I want to get Yougio cards because I want to build my own deck. I also hope that you are felling ok for Christmas this year. I hope you have a great Christmas and a great night. I realy hop everybody has a very nice Christmas.
Dawson
Sixth grade – Jessica Hudson
Dear Santa,
Were you able to stay safe from Covid19? How many elves do you have? Did you have a good summer? I would really like a PS5!!! And a pair of skating shoes that are black and blue.
Thank you,
Jud Armenta
Dear Santa,
May I please have some new art supplys because my parents won’t get me some. I hope you get my letter because my parents won’t get me anything. You don’t have to get me anything but I would be very happy to have art supplys.
Sincerely,
Whitley
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs, Claus doing? Were you able to stay safe from Covid? I only want a few things for Christmas. I would like a new puppy. I would also like a new bed set.
Sincerely,
Addison
Dear Santa,
What I would like for Christmas is world peace and for Corona Virus to go away, that is all I want. Stay safe and have a good Christmas.
Sincerely,
Josh
Prairie City Elementary
Kindergarten – Becky Sharp
Dear Santa,
I love you and I wish my mom could have an elephant dragon stuffed animal. Definitely my dad needs a girl goat. I would name it Sophie. Please can I have a rabbit? A nice one. Like a brown color. I want to name it Carrot. I am mostly nice. I share toys. I help my mommy to decorate the house.
Love,
Nayeli Cross
Dear Santa,
Does Rudolf have a red nose? Please can you give my brother a chicken costume? Can you give Dad a Nerf gun? I want my mom to get a picture of me, and Porter, and Dad. My babysitter, Paige, can get a night light, with glow in the dark stars for her ceiling. Santa, can I please have an automatic horse that walks when I sit on it?. What does your sled look like? I have been nice. I wash the dishes. I wash the doggies in the bathtub.
Love,
Camas Adams
Dear Santa,
I love you a hundred million! Could you bring my mom a fairy shirt? The fairy has a dress on. My dad needs a ladder so he can get up on top of the ceiling, so he can fix the light. Can I please have a blue playhouse with a blue sink? I have been nice yesterday and today.
Love,
Jaxton Hines
Dear Santa,
My mom needs a new bed because her old bed is broken. Dad needs a new motorcycle because his old one is broken. Paige wants a toy horse. Taylor wants an iPad. Addison wants make up. Santa can I please have an Elsa toy that is big? I might need some make-up too. Do you have power at the North Pole? I have been nice. I have been helping people. I push them on the swings.
Love,
Scarlett Stebbins
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa! I miss the reindeer. I love my mom. Can she have a green motorcycle? My dad needs a blue dirt bike. Nevin needs a Nerf gun. He shoots at the windows. Please can I have a light blue Nintendo? I have been nice. I have been doing the dishes. I help clean my classroom.
Thanks,
Barrett Thomas
Dear Santa,
I want to know about your elves. Can they make toys? Dad wants a 22 to shoot targets. Mom wants a blue-greenish pistol. Remi wants a pink watch to check the time. Huntly wants an orange and green Santa. Santa, can I please have a purple watch? I can’t tell time yet. I am nice to my baby sister Huntly. I gave her a hug. I gave her a kiss. I play with her.
Thanks,
Macoy Stovall
Dear Santa,
I really, really, really love you Santa! Like one hundred percent. My mom might like a polka dotted shirt with blue, green and red stripes and the same color of polka dots. Can my dad have Roblocks 9920 game for Xbox? Grammy needs a really, really, really, really soft blanket with polka dots on it. Grandma wants a hard blanket with stripes. Santa, can I please have a Nintendo Switch? I have been nice at Mom and Dad’s house. Its hard to stop being naughty at school. I will be nice to everyone!
I love you!
Dale Woodworth
Dear Santa,
What will you get me? I know that Rayne wants a playhouse. My brother would like an RC car. Dad wants new shoes, red and gray. My mom wants new running shoes. Her shoes got wrecked in a mud hole. Santa, can I please have a new Barbie house with puppies and a slide? I have been nice. I asked Rayne if she wanted me to help her. I help my brother clean his room. Thanks for all the toys!
Timber Teel
Dear Santa,
How do you get your magic? I love my daddy. I want him to get a Nintendo Switch just like me. Mom would love a new red striped shirt. My brother Sid wants a new TV because his broke. My sister Zell needs a new control for her game because the dog chewed it up. Can I please have a motorcycle, green with the number 22 on it? I have been nice. I play with my friends and I eat dinner. I love you because you give me presents.
Carl Kennedy
Dear Santa,
I can’t remember your reindeer. My mom needs a new wolf. My brother needs a deer. Can I have a dog? I will name it Sadie. I have been nice. I play with my toys.
Love,
Miles Stoneman
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa! I miss the reindeer. I love my mom. Can she have a green motorcycle? My dad needs a blue dirt bike. Nevin needs a Nerf gun. He shoots at the windows. Please can I have a light blue Nintendo? I have been nice. I have been doing the dishes. I help clean my classroom.
Thanks,
Barrett Thomas
Dear Santa,
I want to know what you look like. My mom needs a new charger because hers is broken. Dad wants me to have a new computer. Rev wants a sword to sword fight. Santa, can I please have a blue laptop? I have been nice. I share. I don’t fight.
I love you!
Ranger Brown
Dear Santa,
I am curious about reindeer. My mom needs milk because she is thirsty. My dad needs a brand-new shelf for pictures and books. My brother likes to play tag. Can he get a bunch of Nerf guns? My dad thinks I should get a brand-new X box. I have been nice. I have been playing tag and having fun.
Rev Brown
First grade – Christy Winegar
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing me a dune buggy! I have been good. I help my sister get into her bed. She has a big bed. Could I get an Unspeakable shirt? Can you bring Sydney a baby doll? Just one. Dad really wants more straps to strap his four wheeler on the back of the pickup. Mom wants a necklace that has a key that says love. How do you deliver all the presents in one night?
Merry Christmas Santa,
Beau Clingman
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the sled. Could I please have a Hatchimal? Can Emery have a baby doll? Can Syrus have a knife? Can Chet have a lighter? Syrus takes all of his lighters! Can Mom have a candle? Last year dad got mom a candle and she loved it! Could Dad get a knife? What is a Num Num toy? I would like to know. Would you like cookies and milk?
Thank you,
Aria Workman
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving us toys. Can you please give me a race car that cleans up my house? Can Briar have a girl doll? Arden would like a cowboy. Jackson would like a dinosaur please. McCoy would like ninny! My Mom would like stuff to clean the house and my Dad would like a lift. His lift broke. How do your reindeer fly?
Merry Christmas,
Shylah DesJardin
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the chalk. Can I have a bag of chocolate chips? Can you get my Mom a plant? Can you get my Dad a dirt bike? I like your sleigh! What are your reindeer’s names? I wish you could come see me!
Merry Christmas,
Bray Russell
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me a new stuffy! His name is Mr. Puppy. Can I please have a hover board? I would like a dragon lego set for my sister. I would like to get my Dad some guns. Mom could use a watch. Are there toys for you Santa?
Merry Christmas,
Quentin Graves
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the makeup I got last year. Can I please have a hover board? My sister Jo would like a doll. My sister Autumn would like a unicorn stuffy. Can you please bring my Mom a flower? Dad would like a race car I think. Do you have eight reindeer? Do you sleep?
Good bye,
Addison Kightlinger
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the princess dresses you got me. I would like a hover board please. I would like to get my brother a bike with training wheels. He’s getting to that age. Could you get my Mom a flower pot? My Dad would like a new shirt. His shirts are getting pretty much ripped up. How many elves do you have? What are all the reindeers’ names? I love you Santa!
Sincerely,
Paisley Cruise
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toy that you wash and color animals. I would like a hover board. Brett would like a drawing board with colored markers. Mom would like some shirts. She likes all kinds of shirts. Dad would like a new saddle please. How do your reindeer fly? How do you get all around the world delivering presents?
Merry Christmas,
Brooke Burril
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the presents last year. I have been good. I help my Momma! Can I have a banana peel toy like Brooke has? Scarlett would like a dolly. Paige would like a new set of makeup. Can Taylor have an RC car? My Mom would like a new set of makeup. Dad would like a new gun. Dad loves guns. Is it cold at the North Pole?
Merry Christmas,
Addison Stebbins
Dear Santa,
I want to thank you for the tea set with the little donuts. I have been good and helping my little brother play games. Can I have some Num Nums? Justin would like an egg with a surprise in it. Can Jameson have a Power Ranger sword? For John can I get a hover board? Jerihco would like a slime case. Dad would like some boots and Mom some slippers. What are the reindeers’ names? I know Comet and Prancer!
Grace Titus
Dear Santa,
Thanks for the presents. I have been good, watching Dad play video games and war. I would like Plant Vs. Zombies please. Please get CeCe a pillow princess. Bell would like a big feather! Mom would like a new purse with stripes on it. Dad would like a new hammer. How do your reindeer fly?
Damon Huerta
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the present. I have been good. I have been listening to my dad. Can I have a Power Ranger gun? My Dad would like coffee. Can you get Mimi flowers please? Why is your coat red? Thank you.
From,
Gabe Voigt
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents! I have been good. I have been helping my sister a little bit. I would like a new Bey Blade please. Saige would like a new cat. Mom would like a new pistol. Dad would probably like a new shot gun. Do you like to play with Bey Blades?
Brogan Lundbom
Dear Santa,
Thank you for getting me a hover board. I have been good. When Dad says stop, I stop. When Dad says, “Go feed Creo.” I will. I would like a turbo Bey Blade please. Audrey would like a Diary of a Wimpy Kid book. Mom would like new earrings. Dad wants a new pistol. How fast can you go in your sleigh?
Merry Christmas,
Conley Colson
Second grade – Sue Thompson
Dear Santa,
How are you? Did you get my milk and cookies last year? On Sunday I made dinner for my family and put the dishes in the dishwasher. I have been good, but some tims I’m mean to my sister and my mom and dad. Usually, I am pretty good. Thank you for the presents you gave me last Christmas. For Christmas I want a bouncyball and a jewlery kit. Last but not least, new tennishoes. My sister needs tennieshoes too. Travel safe and I hope you are cozy. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love,
Blake Jacobs
Dear Santa,
How are your elves? Santa how are your reindeer? Santa, how is Mrs. Claus? I loved the presents that I got last year. I want to get my Mom some necklaces. I want to get some gun cases. I have been good and bad. I want to get my brother some Beyblades. Santa I am going to leave some cookies. Santa I am going to leave some carrots for your reindeer. Santa have a nice trip. I will try harder to be good.
Love,
Kale Tremblay
P.S. Santa, I want a lego set and a baby doll for Manaia.
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? I liked the presents last year they were awesome. I want a nerf gun and a V.R. headset. I hope you have a good year. I’ll leave cookies for you Santa and carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Jase Teel
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I hope you are doing good. I’ve been a good boy. I’ve been very good at school. For this Christmas I hope you get me a motorcycle. I wish you would get me a Beyblade for this Christmas. I hope you get shoes for my sister. I hope you stay warm. I will leave milk and cookies for you.
Sincerely yours,
Jameson Titus (J.T.)
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? How is Rudolf? I have been good most of the year. I have done a lot of work this year. I want a bunch of cande. Can you bring me 6 walkie talkies. Can you bring people that don’t get presents, presents? Can you bring my Mom a big muffin pan, so Mom can make the best muffins. Have a safe trip! I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love,
Elizabeth (Lizzy) DeHart
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts. How are the elves doing? I have been good at my home. I have been busy at my home. I want a NinjaGo set with a NinjaGo spinner. Then I want Lloyd’s Titan Mech set. My brother wants a Beyblade. Have a great trip!
Yours,
Grayson Wall
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’m happy that I’m in school! Thank you for the presents last year! I’d like for Christmas a snowbord and legos. The lego set I want is the Ocean Submarine. I hope my brother get good presents. I hope you stay warm at the North Pole! Have a nice flight!
Sincerely yours,
Cody Rausch
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I like the presents that you gave me last year. Santa, you are the best. Wut I want for Christmas, I want Beybaldes. For my Mom I’m getting mom a gas powered weed eater/ Be safe and watch out for trees when you land on my house.
Love,
Blake Kimball
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? I have been good. I want a hoberboard that I ride outside. I want an arena for Beyblade. My mom wants a seat cushion for her car. Be safe. Make sure the reindeer get carrots and get lots of power.
Love,
Bransyn Harper
Third grade – Meghan Tremblay
Dear Santa,
Ho ho ho! How many cookies do you want? I was wondering if you could get my mom a huge teddy bear and my dad a fluffy blanket? Could you please get my sister some makeup? I would love if you would bring me an RC car. I hope you have a good Christmas!
Love,
Asher LaDuke
Dear Santa,
What do you do in the summer? I was wondering if you can get a new phone for my dad? Santa, can you get my brother an army set? Can you get my mom a new office please? Can you get my sister a new horse? Can you get my other sister a new phone? Can you get me a PS5? I hope you have a nice December 25th.
From,
Brogan C.
Dear Santa,
What do you want for Christmas? Can you get my mom and dad a new car and can you bring me an xBox 1? I hope you have a safe trip.
From,
Tanner Kinsey
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? I was wondering if you could get my sister a new turkey because hers ran away. Would you bring my other sister a new basketball? My mom would like a new chair because broker hers. My dad would like a new gun. Can you please bring me a baby kitten? I hope you have a nice flight around the world.
Your friend,
Harper Workman
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I was wondering if you could get my mom some new hiking boots? Could you please get my dad a new coffee cup? Can you please get my sister Harper a big dart gun with 30 bullets. And could you please get my sister Rylee a bigger cage for her guinea pig? Could you please get me a new camera. Could you please get my cat a cat house and could you please get my sister Harper a cat house too. I hope it’s not a very long night for you.
Love,
Hayden Workman
Dear Santa,
What do you want for Christmas? I was wondering if you could get a ball for my dogs? My mom a hat and my dad a water bottle? I would live a blood hound puppy. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Briar Burril
Dear Santa,
What do you do in the summer? I was wondering if you can bring my mom a new camera and my dad a new flashlight? Could you bring my sister a new set of needles and my brother would like a new baseball. My other brother would like a football. And for myself I would like a BaBy Alive please. I hope you have a nice Christmas.
Love,
Bailey Zirkel
Dear Santa,
How was your summer? I was wondering if you can get my mom a new phone and my sister, Paige, a boy doll? Could you get my dad a new chainsaw and Addison a new doll? I want a PS5. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Taylor Hicks
Dear Santa,
Do you have any animals besides reindeer? Please don’t get Covid! Can you get my dad a Golden Boy rifle? Can you get my mom a new horse? Can you get my brother a new Bey Blade? Can you get me a full suspention,, 12 speed, 3 big gears, flat bars, rapid fire shifter mountain bike?
Your friend,
Xander Wall
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? I was wondering if you can get my Mom a new herding cow picture to hang on the wall? I was wondering if you get my sister new cowgirl boots? My dad would like new snow boots and could you get my brother a new snow board? I was wondering if I can get a new snow board too? Would you, could you, get my brother A.J. a new collection of books, Hardy Boy books? I hope that the elves are working hard for the children.
Love,
Seth Beam
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? Please could you get my sister a Barbie and my mom a computer? For my dad a bow and arrow and please, could I have a deck of Pokemon cards? Thank you.
Your friend,
Porter Adams
P.S. Don’t get Covid19!
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I was wondering if you could get my dad a new Traxxas RC car? I was wondering if you could get my mom a new truck and Timber a new Barbie doll set? Also could you get Rain a coloring set? I want a new snow bike? I hope you have a good flight.
From,
Erik Teel
Fourth grade – Lorie Croghan
Dear Santa,
How old are you? How long have you done this job? Thank you for the hover board you got me last year. I have a request for my cousins Joella and Ian. Ian would like some trucks and Joella would like some crayons and markers. I would like the game Bean Boozled and a new sweatshirt that says I love my dog, with a picture of my dg on it. Thank you!
Love always,
Audrey Colson
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the candy last year and everything else. How is Mrs. Claus? I can’t wait for you to come and the elf on the shelf. I miss you guys. Thank you for giving presents to Paige’s family. Can I please have a apple watch. Can Paige Hicks have a iPhone II.
Love,
Saige
Dear Santa,
Are you really real? I am thankful for because you give gifts. If you could get my dad this I would be happy. Can you get him this a Desert Eagle gold tint and for me I would want a bean bossle game and a keyboard and mouse and a new headset because mine is broken and I also want a hover board. Hope Mrs. Clause is doing good and your reindeer red nose.
Sincerely,
Nevin ThomasDear
Dear Santa,
I want a speaker and thank you for the keyboard I got last year. I was wondering if I could get an animeae sweat shirt. And I want my dog to get a bone. My mom likes decorations. My sister would like animae sticker pack. My dad would like anew gun and bullets for it.
Sincerely,
Gabe Gangler
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the football jersey you brought. I have a question for you. How dow you get 1,009,000 toys for kids in eleven months? I would like you to bring green chaps for my brother Blake, a new bullrope for Seth, new cowboy boots for Zoey and a new gear bag for Frankie. I would also like a fly fishing pole with flies and new football gloves for next football season. Thank you Santa.
Sincerley,
AJ
Dear Santa,
How many cookies do you want? Thanks for giving me and my dog a squeaky toy for my dog and me a remote control car. Will you get our whole entire class dogs, cats, horses and for my teacher a dog too. Please bring me a hover board and my dogs a chew toy.
Sincerely,
Justin Titus
Dear Santa,
Santa how are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus and the reinder and the elves? Well I hope they are doing good. Thank you for the sleds that you got us last year. Can you please get my sister some playdough? Can you please get me a drone?
From,
Brett Burril
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts you got me last year. How are your reindeer doing? Can you get my sister Addie and LOL doll? Please bring me a rescue pet.
Thank you,
Autumn
Dear Santa,
How are your elves, your reindeer and you? Can you get my dogs a squeaky toy and my two cats a cat toy, Please? Thank you for all of the presents you gave me last year. Can you please give me a cowgirl puppet that has two braids, a button up shirt with pants and a belt with a big buckle and a cowgirl hat. P.S. I hope you have a great Christmas.
Love,
Brooklynn Rae Kimball
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Clause? How is Rudolph and the other raindeer. Can I please have a real hedgehog? And my BFF a real poptart kitty. Can you get me a hoverbord. Can you get my elf on the shelf a tie-dye bedset. Can you get my teacher a Pmeranian dog and some chew toys for the dog/ Can you get me a polaroid camera also thank you fo the new elf on the shelf last year.
Sincerely,
Shelby Kite
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing toys to Saige’s family my family. I hope you bring good toys to Saige’s family my family, Gabe’s family, AJ’s family, and Audrey’s family. Santa please eat all our cookies. Santa how is Mrs. Claus and the reindeer? For Christmas I want a lot of stuff a phone and a apple watch and real elf.
Love,
Paige Hicks
Dear Santa,
What do your elves look like? When will my elf on the shelf come back. Thank you for giving me the present I wanted last year instead of coal. I think my friend Shelby would like a black, leather dress and for my family (my dogs would love some new toys and treats) my dad would like new clothes and my mom needs new earbuds. I would like an Alexa and an cord for it, so I can plug it in.
Love,
Midori Emereld Montgomery
Dear Santa,
How is the North Pole? How is Mrs. Claus and the reindeer. Thank you for the Fortnite rocket launcher last Christmas. This Christmas I am growing up, so I want a PC a mouse and a monitor. Also I would like a headset a dog. Can you get my mom a necklaces and my step dad and my dad a new knife and I also want a knife. That’s all I want. Thank you Santa.
From,
Connor Teel
Fifth grade – Mr. Thompson
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing. What I want for Cristmas is a pet I don’t care what kind if that doesn’t work then can I please get a little blue camera. For my dad a pair of new pajama pants. For my mom camo clothes and for my two sisters, lots, and lots of gum and sunflower seeds and for my goose new water and food dishes. For my guinea pig a bigger cage.
From,
Rylee Workman
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! What I want for Christmas is a cap gun. I also want is that my brother get what they want for Christmas. Thank you!
Sincerely,
Blake Beam
Dear Santa,
I wood like LOL dolls or slime. For my sis she might like LOL dolls.
Sincerely,
Sophia
Dear Santa,
For Christmas my brother RJ would like a new crib for his baby, my brother Cole would like a monitor for his computer. My mom would like some new barstool height chairs for our new table, my dad would like his dog scruffy to behave. I would just like everyone to have a good Christmas.
From,
Landyn Riley Lewis
Dear Santa,
Can you get Erin a lot of books and other things like that. Will you get my sister a new phone and a phone case. Can you get my mom Vanessa a lot of books and a book shelf. Will you get my aunt Tosha a bookshelf and a dog harness for her dogs. Last can you get me a lot of stuff for my dog and please do not forget about the other dogs and cats.
Love,
Nora
Dear Santa,
I want cheese balls and a pellet gun, double barrel CO2 shotgun.
Sincerely,
Bryan
Dear Santa,
I am pretty happy with my life right now that is within your control.
From,
Taregan
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike, a iPhone10, a PC, a bb gun, a goat cart.
Sincerely,
Antonio
Dear Santa,
I have a question, how tall are your elves. Thanks for the shoes I got last year. This year I would like a dirt jumper.
Love,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Clause? What I want for Christmas is for Covid-19 to just go away. My friend Nora wants stuff for her dog Hunter. Another friend named Sophia wants a giant stuffed animal cat. Thank you.
From,
Maddie Cearns
Sixth grade – Adina Brooks
Dear Santa,
How are you and the raindeer. I been good and bad this year, But just in case I will like a new phone and case and a grip. My sister will like a new phone to and so will my mom. My uncle will like new fishing stuff. My grandpa will like a new tv and hunting stuff. My grandma will like a new phone and tablet. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Sincerely,
Sonja
Dear Santa,
How are the elfes doing? Have I been good or bad. I want for Christmas is a tiny robot that is a dog. I want a phone. I want a hammock in my room. My mom and dad want a new house to live in. My brothers want some toys. My sister wants some new shows. My couson wants a new horse. My Mimi and Papa wants some forwele.
From,
Paizley Harmon
Dear Santa,
I hope misses claus is helping you at the werk shop. I hope that roodoff is being good. I have bin nise this yere. My mom wants a mor mune at her job. My sister Kore Jo would like a new blakit. My sister Dalli would like a new pare of vans shous. I would like a pare of rolerblads.
Sinserle,
Paytin
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I think I have been pretty good. I help my mom and I am not mean to Nora or Jayda. If you can I would like books and art pad please. Then I would like a new bed set. I hope you have a good year and a good time on Christmas.
Best wishes,
Erin Donathan
Dear Santa,
Hi, I hope your holidays have been good. I have been cutting wood after school every day. One Gift I want a Visa gift card. And maybe a Starbucks gift card. I also would like a over and under double barrel shotgun. Don’t really no what my family wants so ya. I hope you had a good year even though its 2020.
Sincerely,
Chet Workman
Dear Santa,
How are the elves. I have been naughty and nice but more nice if anything. I think I deserve a swetshirt and a new lego set. And my brother wants a grimlock transformer. My sister wants a new alarm clock. And my dad wants a PS5. My mom wants a vacation.
Sincerley,
Syntheia
Dear Santa,
How have you been? Is Mrs. Claus doing well? I think that I have been naughty and nice this year. This year I would like a bucket full of animal supplies is all. We have a lot of animals I sure could use some supplies to take care of them. My dad would probably like someone to fix our fences for us. My brother, I am just going to guess wants something to do with basketball. Anna I know doesn’t want to do virtual school anymore. I hope to receive and for my family to receive something close to these presents.
Sincerely.
Emma Field
Dear Santa,
How have you and the elves been? I have been good so I think I’m on the nice list. I want a 20 guage shotgun and shells. I would also like a collar for my dog. I hope you are having a good year in the North Pole.
Sincerely,
Tatyn Harper
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been nice this year. For Christmas I would like a new cage for my Guinea pigs, a big speaker for my room and some new stuff for my room. I wish you best luck with your raindeer.
From,
Jaylan LaDuke
Dear Santa,
How are your raindeer doing? I’ve been both naughty and nice. I want a DK Metcalf jersey or a Cris Carson jersey. I also want a bow and arrow. My brother wats Airpods. I hope you fly safe.
Sincerely,
Sam Rausch
Dear Santa,
How are you doing up at the North Pole? For Christmas, I would like Beyblades, the Bakugan Battle Planet set, and a lot of Nerf guns. I have been a nice boy during this time of the Coronavirus. My mom and my two sisters would like makeup. My dad would like the Lonesome Dove Saga. My baby brother would like a ride-on horse.
Sincerely,
Jason
Dear Santa,
How is the weather in the North Pole? I think I have been nice because I have been helping with the chores and working the cows. For Christmas. I would like some jewelry. My mom would like a dishwasher (ours broke) and a spa week/ My dad would like a vacation. For my brother he would like paracord. I hope you stay warm and safe.
Best wishes,
Silvie Holliday
Dear Santa,
How are the raindeer? I think that I have been nice this year. What I want this year is some Jewelry. My dad wants our new house to be done. My mom would like some new stuff for the new house. My brother wants a basketball hoop. Hope you had a good 2020.
Love,
Colbie Howard
Dear Santa,
How is it going? I have been a nice girl this year because I did chores for my mom everyday. What I want for Christmas is a wallet. I hope you will have a nice Christmas!
Best wishes,
Brenna
Dear Santa,
How have you been and the raindeer. This year I been good and not nice but I will try to be good for until Crhistmas. This year I will want is a gaxg Z flip is anew tip of phone. And also a iPod and a bike for the mountains. I hope you have a nice flyt here.
With love,
Jassmin
P.S. Have fun.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I have been naughty. Can I have coal. Then can I have Money. Next can I have a DK Medcalf Jersey. Brogan wants a PS5. I hope you have a good winter.
From,
Jonathan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a puppy. A puppy to have has been one of my life long dreams. My mom never let me have one of my own puppys before. Another thing I would like is ripped jeans that are highrise. The last thing I would like is an iPhone II promax with a phone case. I would be very grateful if I got any of these things and I would take very much care of these things if I was able to have them. By the way how is it over there. Hope its not too cold! I have been pretty good exept for my attitude, but otherwise I hope you have a great winter!
Sincerely,
Nevaeh Kimble
Dear Santa,
How is children. I’ve both naughty and nice because that’s just me if you don’t like me then to bad. I want an xbox series x and new games and a headset for Christmas. The why I want all that stuff is because the xbox has so many cool features even col enthen the PS5 and it has more features then the PS5 also. I want the head set so I can talk to my friends online. I hope you get this all to me on Christmas.
From,
Trevor Duvall
Seneca Elementary
Kindergarten – Ms. McLean
Dear Santa,
What do you make? I want cars, monster trucks, a nerf gun and legos.
Thank you!
Rocky S.
First grade – Ms. McLean
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want stuff horses, lego sets, lego dinosaurs, games and clothes for my brother.
Thank you!
Avah
Dear Santa,
Are the elves doing a good job? I want a Harry Potter lego set. PJ Mask lego set. Dinosaur lego sets. Card games and new books. NinjaGo lego sets.
Thank you!
Blaine
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want Jurassic World lego sets, NinjaGo lego sets and VS. books.
Thank you!
Danner Moore
Dear Santa,
How are you feeling with Covid going on? I want a Jurassic World lego set, playstation, lego box, toy flatbed truck and trailer, card games and other toys.
Fly safe!
James
Second grade – Ms. McLean
Dear Santa,
What’s your favorite kind of cookie? I want mermaid legos and fairy, unicorn and mermaid toys in general. We will leave carrots!
Thank you!
Noxi
Dear Santa,
How do you not get fat by eating all of those cookies in just one night? … I want a scope nerf gun with tan gpts, turning sled and a camo drone.
Zane
P.S. I eat lots of cookies.
Santa,
How do you grow such a Big Beard? Now for my wish list: I want PS4 games, legos and an iPad.
Thank you!
Wade
Dear Santa,
I hope you’re doing well! I want an American Girl doll. Clothes and a Polly Pockets. I hope you have a good trip.
Zivah
Third grade – Ms. McLean
Dear Santa,
What do you feed your reindeer to make them fly? I want a drone, a megamind video game for my XBOX 360 and the new XBOX please.
Kanin
Fourth grade – Ms. McCormick
Dear Santa:
I would like a playstation. Also a gaming PC with a headset. Also a hover board and how is your reindeer? And how are you? I hope you have a great Christmas!
From.
Jase
Dear Santa,
I really want a puppy, and iPhone8, a case for it, books, and games for my PS4. I have been very good this year and I want one more thing. I want my family to get what they want. I have an inquiry, how are your reindeer? Have a good Christmas.
Sincerely, your friend,
Paige Galbreath
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. I have five top things. I want for Christmas is ARC Titanic, iPhone II, hotwheels ultimate garage, iPhone II charger, laptop. Please. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Sam Stout
Dear Santa,
It’s Eli. I really want a Gearjit Projector. Really, I’ve been good! I would also like a drone and a RC car. I got really good grades! Hope you’re well!
Adiós,
Eli
Dear Santa,
I would really like a playstation 5, Fortnite and a popsocket. I got good grades on online school all A’s! It’s ok if it’s too much, but I’ve been a good girl this year. I hope you liked the cookie my step mom made last year, it was big! Thank you for everything.
Sincerely,
Emily Ford
Dear Santa,
I would like a play bank and a snuggly blanket. I have been good.
Thank you,
Samantha
Fifth grade – Ms. McCormick
Dear Santa,
Hi there Santa Claus, how are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I hope you guys are staying safe. Oh the whole reason I am writing you is because I am going to tell you how good I have been, really, really, really, really, really, really good. Also I would like to give you 3 things I really want for Christmas so her I go. I would like to have a 32oz hydro flask, and I would like to have some cute pens, and I would love to have some air plants.
Sincerely,
Abigail Humphreys
Dear Santa,
I would only like one thing, it’s the Nerf rival Perses. I have a collection of Nerf guns and this one will complete it. I have been getting good grades and have been helping out a lot.
Sincerely,
Ukiah Snapp
Dear Santa,
I was really good this year. How are you and your reindeer? Hope you are well. I would like:
1. Dude shoes white, gray or black
2. Bath Bombs, Shower Bombs
Thank you!
Sincerely,
Ali Wenick
Sixth grade – Ms. McCormick
Dear Santa,
May I please have two new Xbox controlers. I’ve been good and got good grades and new friends. May I also have a TV, a Nerf gun and Call of Duty. I would also like some clothes, hoodies and shoes. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Gage
Dear Santa,
My name is Brynlie. I would like a couple of Bryer horses please. I am crazy about horses and have been around them my whole life. If you aren’t able to get a Bryer horse, I would like a Luke Bryan doll. Is that creepy? I don’t think it is. I have liked Luke Bryan since I was five. I think it would be really cool! Now, how are you doing? How are the reindeer? Hope you are all doing well. Have a good Christmas! Bye, Bye!
Sincerely,
Brynlie Koppel
Dear Santa Claus,
I don’t have much I want, but I would like the Harry Potter sets which are Hagrids Hut and the Womping Willow, a pocket knife, and a new computer. I try my hardest in school and at home.
Landin James
P.S. I would like tons of books.
Dear Santa,
How are you? Are you well? Okay, so I would like some books please. The series is called Warriors: Omen of the Stars, Warriors: The New Prophecy, and Warriors: Power of Three. If you could bring any of those book series I would appreciate it very much.
Sincerely,
Allyson Moore
Dear Santa Clause,
How have you been? I hope you had a great year! What I am asking for this year’s Christmas is an iPhone11 and also a saddle. I know it’s not much but Merry Christmas! Thank you!
Sincerely,
Tymber Moore
