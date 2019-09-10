Ye Old Thrift Shoppe in John Day has been a source for treasured finds for years, and volunteers at the store would like to announce that lightly used, salable items are what they look for in donations.
Thrift shop manager Bev Petersen has volunteered at the thrift store, adjacent to the United Methodist Church, for 17 years.
She said recently they've seen an uptick in dropped off donations that are less than desirable, including boxes of discarded school books, large items they don't have room for, even a dead chicken in a pet carrier.
Some are "dumping all their items from yard sales or estates, and not sorting through to find what can be used in the thrift shop," Petersen said. "They're not being considerate."
She said she and the 25 other volunteers who sort through and ready the items for sale do appreciate donations such as clean clothing, shoe, dishes, small household items, games, etc.
Proceeds from the thrift store sales benefit CASA, Families First Parent Resource Center and the local food banks. They also help families in need, including victims of disasters, such as house fires, and they support the local schools' Coats for Kids. They also enjoy keeping their prices low, Petersen said.
"We do a lot of good in the community, and provide a service (with) usable clothing and other items," she said, adding it costs the thrift shop helpers their time and takes money away from the good causes the store supports when they have to pay for loads of garbage to be taken away.
People can drop off items that are in good condition in the space near the front door of the thrift shop, located at 126 NW Canton St.
When the door to that area is closed, it means they are not accepting donations at that time.
If anyone has questions about donations, they can reach the thrift store at 541-575-0772 or visit when the store is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
