“Exposed: Glory To God Almighty” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dorothy Nestlerode is a memoir that urges the readers to decide what to believe, who to follow and to know one’s real purpose as God gave everyone freewill.
The work is an exposition of the truth about God and a culmination of testimonies, life’s circumstances and Biblical scriptures.
Nestlerode is a Grant County writer who loves to encourage, pray and direct people toward the truth of God’s character. She served students and families for 21 years and as an educator, coach and administrator before becoming an author.
“What is our part?” Nestlerode writes. “Our part is to decide what we believe, who we choose to follow, and what our purpose on this Earth is. God gave us free will to choose to love, obey and follow His ways or not. This is an individual choice. God chose you and loved you first. Do you choose to have a relationship with Him?
“Regardless of your life’s circumstances, experiences, and troubles, you can be set free, healed, and live a fulfilled, content life with Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nestlerode’s new book shares a remarkable reminder to the readers that, no matter how tough it is to deal with life, everyone could be free and live a happy and contented life with Jesus.
With this purpose, Nestlerode aims to reveal the purpose and existence of God. This book also aims to expose the existence, plans and desire of the devil in destroying one’s faith and trust to God.
Consumers can purchase “Exposed: Glory To God Almighty” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Exposed: Glory to God Almighty,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.