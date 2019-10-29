Local author Richie Colbeth has released a new book, “The Little Red Suitcase.”
The book tells the story of a boy’s journey through heartaches and loss that paved a path for God’s light to heal and redeem him from sin and confusion, according to a release from Christian Faith Publishing.
“A wonderful kid with a loving mom, dad, brother, five sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and friends lost them all in the snap of the fingers and became an angry unadoptable monster overnight,” Colbeth, a retired Air Force noncommissioned officer, said in the release. “Truancy, jail, drugs, alcohol and sexual abuse followed. Death or prison was on his horizon until a godly woman intervened, and Jesus adopted him.” A synopsis can be viewed on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Red Suitcase” at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at amazon.com, Apple iTunes store or Barnes and Noble. For more information, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.