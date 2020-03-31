Local students have earned academic honors at higher education institutions.
Faythe Schafer was named to the vice president’s list for winter term at Blue Mountain Community College with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.74.
Cassandra Hire of John Day was named to the dean’s list for fall term at Central Oregon Community College with a GPA at or above 3.6.
Rebecca Batease of Canyon City was named to the dean’s list for fall term at Marist College.
