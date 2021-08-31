Eastern Oregon University awarded 389 degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year, including five students from Grant County.
Heather Mosley of Canyon City earned a Bachelor of Science in multidisciplinary studies.
Avery Lenz of John Day earned a Bachelor of Science in physical activity and health.
Shawna Oates of John Day earned a Master of Arts in teaching in elementary education.
Breanna Wilson of John Day earned a Master of Arts in teaching in secondary education.
Tina McCormick of Seneca earned a Master of Arts in teaching in elementary education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.