Eastern Oregon University awarded 595 degrees during the 2019-20 academic year, including the following local graduates.
Vanessa Houpt of Canyon City earned a Master of Arts in teaching in elementary education and initial licensure in PK-12.
Sydney Thompson of Dayville earned a Master of Arts in teaching in secondary education and initial licensure in PK-12.
Kimberly Carter of Ione earned a Master of Arts in teaching in elementary education and initial licensure in PK-12.
Hannah Flower of Kimberly earned a Bachelor of Science in art.
Carmen Vaughan of Long Creek earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration.
