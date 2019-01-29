Local students were named to dean’s lists at Eastern Oregon University, Pacific University and Central Oregon Community College.
EOU awardees include Cody Nielsen of John Day, James Hercher and Carmen Vaughan of Long Creek and Jozie Rude and Brianna Zweygardt of Prairie City. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
Jeffrey Parolini of Long Creek was named to the COCC fall 2018 dean’s list. The list recognizes students enrolled in 12 or more graded credits who receive a term GPA of 3.60 or better.
Duane Stokes of Mt. Vernon was named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at Pacific University. To qualify, students must earn a 3.7 GPA or better with at least 12 graded hours.
