This year’s Long Creek annual volunteer appreciation dinner was a huge success, raising thousands to provide additional training for volunteers and allow for the purchase of safety equipment.
The community-wide event had over 150 people turning out to support the Long Creek Ambulance Crew and Volunteer Fire Department.
The dinner was hosted by the Long Creek School Booster Club and the city of Long Creek. Long Creek students served the meal, which was prepared by the best cooks in town.
A raffle of gift baskets, handmade items, gift certificates, toys and other prizes, along with an auction of artwork and other treasures filled the evening with generosity and community pride.
