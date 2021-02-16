The Grant County Fairgrounds will host magician Louis Foxx and his “one-man sideshow” on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Trowbridge Pavilion for a fundraiser.
Tickets cost $12, or $5 for kids 6 and under. Spitfire Cocktails will provide a no-host bar, and chili at $5 a serving will be available.
The doors open at 6 p.m., and seating is first-come, first-served, up to 200 people. A flyer notes the event will require masks and social distancing.
Fairgrounds Manager Mindy Winegar said people could purchase tickets at the fairgrounds office, the Grant County Chamber of Commerce or online at grantcountyoregon.net.
Winegar said she has been trying to book Foxx for the county fair for quite some time, but the in-demand magician has been booked solid.
She said she first saw him at the Oregon Fair Association’s convention.
“He is really good and puts on a great show,” she said.
According to Foxx’s website, he has been in the Guinness Book of World Records twice. He has also made appearances on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
In addition to seeing a talented entertainer like Foxx, Winegar said the fundraiser would provide some much-needed funds to the fairgrounds.
The county fairgrounds, she said, brings everyone together, especially in a rural community.
