Two Grant Union graduates earned $3,000 in scholarships from John Day Elks Lodge 1824.
The $2,000 first-place prize was awarded to Abigail “Abby” Lusco. Lusco plans to start her higher education at Eastern Oregon University pursuing a degree in nursing. Her ultimate goal is to become an adult/gerontological nurse practitioner.
The second-place scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Parker Manitsas. Manitsas plans to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, to achieve a degree in elementary education and special education.
Both of these students excelled academically, were active in extracurricular activities in and out of school and held several leadership roles throughout their high school careers, according to the Elks Lodge, which has been awarding $3,000 in scholarships to Grant County graduating seniors for over 60 years.
