The John Day Elks Lodge recognized the winners of the Elks Most Valuable Student contest Jan. 14.
For the girls, Abby Lusco placed first, followed by Katie Johnson and Jesaka Culley. For the boys, Parker Manitsas placed first.
Each of their applications have advanced to the district level where they will be judged in comparison to winners from the other seven lodges in southeast Oregon.
The top places from that judging advance to the state level. Each time an application is advanced, the student receives more money.
The top 20 students in the nation will be invited to Chicago where each will receive between $20,000 and $60,000 for schooling.
