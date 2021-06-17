The Mt. Vernon High School Memorial Scholarship Fund recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Mt. Vernon resident Abby Lusco, a 2021 graduate of Grant Union High School.
Lusco will continue her education to become a registered nurse at Eastern Oregon University.
She is the daughter of Andy and Angie Lusco.
This endowed scholarship, funded by donations, was established in 2003 by the Mt. Vernon High School classes of 1955-1959. Their objective acknowledges the nurturing they received from their community during their formative years by paying forward to help present Mt. Vernon area youth further their education.
Since its inception, 17 scholarships have been awarded.
To donate or for more information, contact Rick Hehn, 7827 Mountain Aire Loop SE, Olympia, WA 98503.
