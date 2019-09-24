Children enjoyed a fun way to cool off during the opening day of the splash pad on Sept. 7 at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day. Admission is free.
Since then, the fun park has been open just a handful of days, due to cooler weather.
John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation office assistant Marissa Williams said the splash pad will be open mostly on days when the weather is over 80 degrees. The season is winding down, according to the latest forecasts.
The splash pad is adjacent to a new playground and the Smokey Gibson Memorial Skate Park. There are also basketball and tennis courts nearby, plus a covered picnic area and a drinking fountain and bathrooms.
Softball dugouts are under construction near Belshaw Fields, on the west side of the complex, with a new configuration of the field. The softball field is owned by Grant School District No. 3 and is managed by the Parks and Recreation department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.