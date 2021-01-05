Etc. owner Sherrie Riniger and artisan Michele Bishop are donating $500 to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation as a result of sales from face masks.
Bishop said the foundation is near to her heart because her husband was a wildland firefighter for 40 years, and her daughter was one for three years and also worked in dispatch. Her future son-in-law is also a wildland firefighter.
“This foundation is really special to me, and I wanted to do something to help them, and this was the perfect opportunity to do it,” Bishop said. “I brought the idea to Sherrie and said, whatever I made from the masks, the money would go the foundation.”
Rininger said she would also donate her portion as well.
Bishop said this foundation honors past, present and future wildland firefighters while giving them recognition for their work.
The Wildland Firefighter Foundation focuses on helping families of firefighters killed in the line of duty. They assist injured firefighters and their families, according to their website.
Sixty masks were sold at etc., and Bishop made another batch of around 75 masks, which she donated to wildland firefighters in Idaho and Oregon.
“I appreciate all the people that have supported us and helped by donating money or buying a mask,” Bishop said.
