Each year, more and more older adults are making a positive impact in and around Grant County.
May is Older Americans Month, and Community Connection of Northeast Oregon is promoting ways community members can help Grant County thrive. The organization encourages everyone to attend the John Day, Prairie City and Monument senior centers and to connect by participating in social activities, to create by developing a fitness plan and to contribute by volunteering.
As volunteers, employees, employers, educators, mentors and advocates, older Americans offer insight and experience that benefit the entire community. As of July 1, U.S. Census estimates are that 29.6 percent of the population of Grant County is age 65 or older, compared to 17.1 percent for the state of Oregon and 15.6 percent nationally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.