Maya Thomas of Monument was named to Central Oregon Community College’s Dean’s List for the fall term.
A student must carry 12 credits and receive a GPA of 3.6 or above to be on the Dean’s List. Thomas plans to transfer to Oregon State University — Cascades for the spring term to continue pursuing a public health degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.