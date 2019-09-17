Grant County Emergency Communications Agency Dispatch Manager Valerie Maynard was recently awarded Oregon Dispatch Manager of the Year.
The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials-International honored Maynard at its annual meeting in Bend Sept. 11 for demonstrating the highest level of commitment to "personnel, partner agencies and customers" and exemplifying "leadership, integrity, trustworthiness, dependability and forward thinking," according to a press release.
Dispatcher Cammie Haney nominated Maynard for outstanding leadership and her role in successfully retaining Grant County's 911 dispatch center during a budgeting crisis.
"By partnering and closely working with various agencies that the (former) John Day Emergency Communications Center served, Valerie with the help of many was able to retain our local dispatch center, save six jobs and ensure Grant County received the exceptional local service it deserved," Haney said. "None of this would have been possible without the positive relationships Valerie has created with other agencies over the years, without the passion she has for her community or without the deep concern, respect and care she has for her dispatchers."
Maynard has been a dispatcher for 24 years, 19 of which have been serving the citizens of Grant County.
