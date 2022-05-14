CANYON CITY — Rusty and Peggy Clark, a Monument couple with deep family ties to Grant County, have been selected grand marshals of this year’s ’62 Days Parade by the Whiskey Gulch Gang, the group that organizes the annual celebration of Canyon City’s boomtown beginnings.
“They’ve been good people in the community for a long time,” said Colby Farrell, president of the Whiskey Gulch Gang. “We try to pick people … who represent the spirit of 1862.”
The Clarks plan to ride horses in the parade, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on June 11 in Canyon City, Farrell said.
Rusty (George) Clark was born at the Canyon City home of his parents, Harold and Wanda Clark, in 1941, according to information provided by the family. His paternal great-grandparents, Martin and Anna Lucas, came to Grant County in 1867, shortly after the Civil War, and Martin helped build Camp Harney. He also built the Episcopal church that still stands in Canyon City, the family said.
Martin and Anna Lucas raised four daughters and one son. Rusty’s grandmother, Annetta Lucas Clark, was said to be the first white child born in Grant County, in June of 1878. Annetta was a schoolteacher in Canyon City for many years and after retirement she served as the school janitor. Annetta was named the ’62 Days Pioneer Queen in 1957.
Peggy Lowry Clark moved to Grant County at age 14 from Crook County. Her parents, Charles and Sally Lowry, owned and operated a ranch on Moon Creek west of Mt. Vernon, where she and Rusty became neighbors. Their families became quick friends. After they finished high school, Peggy and Rusty were married on March 10, 1961.
Rusty and Peggy raised four daughters and one son on ranches in Grant County. Their children were very active in 4-H, horse shows and rodeo. The couple led a large 4-H horse group in Seneca for many years, providing horses to kids who needed them.
Rusty rode in the ’62 Days cross-country race from Bear Valley to Canyon City in 1962. Daughter Charity rode in the race from Prairie City to Canyon City in 1976. All four daughters served on the ’62 Days court. Charity was queen in 1977; Donna served as queen in 1980; Amy served on the court in 1981; and Clara was queen in 1982. All the girls served on the Grant County Fair Court as well. Son David was very active in high school rodeo, winning the men’s State All-Around in 1987. He went on to rodeo in college and PRCA. In 1991 David was the Intercollegiate Northwest Regional All-Around Cowboy.
