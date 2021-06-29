Monument’s fireworks show and parade will be bigger than ever this year.
Organizer Kristi Guimont said she has been fielding calls from people all over the country.
“It just seems that everybody is so stoked to get back out there and be around people again,” Guimont said.
She said businesses from around the county have stepped up to support the town’s festivities, and they have been shocked by the generosity.
“We thought it was going to be a rough year and that we were going to get a lot of nos,” she said. “We knew it was a tough year (for businesses), but we’re trying to get back into the swing of things because we did not get to do this last year. But everybody has really been into it. We were pretty shocked.”
The parade, which kicks off at 10 a.m., will feature longtime Fourth of July volunteer organizer Lonnie Lawrence, Guimont said.
Guimont said Lawrence had a tough year herself, losing her husband, and then her home burned down on Christmas Day.
There will be live music in the park at 7 p.m., and the fireworks start at 10 p.m.
