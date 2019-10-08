Six Monument School staff members were highlighted in the Sept. 18 article "Several Monument School staff members return to their roots."
After the article went to print, school officials discovered one more staff member, Rebecca Grassl, is also a Monument School graduate. She was recently hired by the school district as an instructional assistant.
Grassl graduated from Monument in 1996 and moved back to Monument in 2011 with her three children.
Before she was recently hired, Grassl volunteered at the school and was a substitute teacher in the preschool classroom and as an instructional aide.
"Monument School District is lucky to have just under 45% of our staff who are alumni of the school district," said Superintendent/Principal Laura Thomas. "This really shows the dedication and commitment to both the community and the school."
Other staff members who graduated from Monument School include Michele Engle, Chuck Thomas, Kristi Emerson, Teri Hamilton, Jessica Hudson and Mary Cade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.