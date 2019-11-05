Monument School students, from preschool through 12th grade, learned the art of printmaking Oct. 7-10 from artist in residence Abigail Merickel of Hood River.
A Community Art Night at the school on Oct. 10 allowed parents and other local residents to view the students' artwork and try their hand at the process.
