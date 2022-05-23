SAN ANTONIO — High school students typically have one destination in mind when choosing a school trip.
Monument High School students bucked that trend, opting for San Antonio, Texas, over Washington, D.C., as this year’s destination. The trip took place between Saturday, April 23, and Saturday, April 30.
Monument Superintendent Laura Thomas said the reason for opting not to go to D.C. was the political climate in the town, which Monument students didn’t think was appropriate for high school students.
Monument students began brainstorming following the realization that D.C. wouldn’t be a good fit for a trip this year. The students considered Pearl Harbor and a road trip to a number of national parks, but ultimately chose San Antonio as their destination.
The trip provided a host of firsts for the 14 Monument students who made the trip. “Probably half of our students had never flown before,” Thomas said. “We took them to Corpus Christi and saw the Gulf Coast. I would say the majority of the students had never been to the Gulf Coast. They just came back in awe.”
Students also spent a day at Six Flags and toured the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio, the USS Lexington, San Antonio Mission National Park and the Alamo.
“It was interesting asking them, what was your favorite part? I don’t know that there was one student that could say this was the favorite. I had one parent say their student would call and say today was their favorite day and then they’d call the next day and say that was their favorite day,” Thomas said.
Thomas said the thing students say they’ll remember from the trip even more than the sights and new experiences in San Antonio were the times they spent together during meals. “We rented a house and we did a lot of our own cooking and family-style meals each night. They enjoyed that family-style meal and just being together and hanging out as a whole group,” Thomas said.
“We really want to express our gratitude to the community of Monument,” she added. “There is absolutely no way the kids could’ve done that and anything else at the school without the support and involvement of our community.”
