After a power outage Feb. 8 at Monument School, the elementary students made a sign to show their power company, Columbia Power Co-op, appreciation for all they do to keep the lights on and the buildings warm, according to Monument School Superintendent Laura Thomas.
Thomas said everyone at Monument School signed the poster.
{div}”Thank you, Columbia Power Co-op, for all you do,” Thomas said.
{/div}
