Three Monument School students received an award for their community service project presentation at the June 26-27 SkillsUSA Championships held at the organization’s national leadership and skills conference in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kyla Emerson, who graduated in June, and Aubrey Bowlus and Miranda Cook, who will be seniors this fall shared a park sidewalk project they spearheaded in their community and finished in 11th place at the competition.
They were awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Community Service.
Emerson, who led the project, was the president of the SkillsUSA Monument School chapter, and Bowlus was the chapter vice president.
The trio received assistance with the project, which was completed on May 15, from adults with expertise in sidewalk construction, and other chapter members and adults who lent a helping hand at J. Dempsey Boyer Park in Monument.
The students were guided by their chapter adviser Michele Engle, who teaches at the school.
Emerson said the trip to Kentucky was fun.
“I just thought that the whole competition was a great experience for our small school to be a part of, and I’m just really pleased with how well we did at the competition,” she said. “Just being part of SkillsUSA helped me out a lot and gave me a lot of learning experiences.”
Skill Point Certificates were awarded in 72 occupational and leadership areas to students who met a threshold contest score defined by industry. The Skill Point Certificate is a component of SkillsUSA’s assessment program for career and technical education.
More than 6,500 students competed at the national event, which showcases career and technical education.
SkillsUSA officials said they have the largest skill competition in the world that covers 1.4 million square feet, equivalent to 20 football fields or 25 acres. The SkillsUSA program is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry with an aim to strengthen the nation’s skilled workforce.
For more information, visit skillsusa.org.
