While the cancellation of Monument's Fourth of July fireworks show was disappointing, the community held its parade, auction and a host of other activities.
Kristi Guimont, an event organizer, said the town did not have the large turnout in the evening like they usually do for the Fourth of July without the fireworks display, but she said roughly 250 people turned out throughout the day.
She said the town saw a good turnout for the auctions. Guimont said the lion's share were locals. She said the town saw a rush of "out of towners" in the morning, but people left when the fireworks display got canceled.
"It was a bummer," she said.
Sahara Hyder, Monument's mayor, said Friday that it was not a local decision to cancel the fireworks show.
She said the Oregon Department Forestry is the fire authority where the fireworks were to be set off and canceled the display due to high fire danger.
Guimont said in the parade, Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley rode with Grand Marshal Lonnie Lawrence in a last-minute change of plans.
The plan, she said, was to have Lawrence on a horse and buggy, but the horse went lame and McKinley stepped in to ride with Lawrence.
Guimont said she originally called McKinley to have a law enforcement presence during the parade, and he volunteered to come out.
"Everything went off pretty well," Guimont said. "I mean the fact that we we all pulled together and got everything done was really awesome to see."
