More than 100 quilts are on display at the Grant County Quilt Show, which continues until 6 p.m. Friday and then from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Grant County Fairgrounds in John Day.
This year marks the 19th year of the show, presented by the Grant County Piecemakers Quilting Guild. Admission is $5 for both days.
Karen Hinton of the guild said the show was going well with more than 100 quilts on display, plus artwork from local artists. She said the show also features a jeweler, a spinning wheel and food this year.
Mary Lou Drury, a long-arm quilter from Mt. Vernon at the show, said there is a lot of talent on display.
"The level of quilting is superb," she said. "You have to see the talent. It's incredible."
After Saturday's show, there is also a quilting class taught by Hinton and Drury from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for $20, plus $9 for a pattern. Attendees should bring their own materials and sewing machine.
LaVerne Hartwick of John Day said she always looks forward to this event.
"I like taking the class and learning something," she said.
Joan Hopper said the guild also gives back to the community. She said they've made quilts for veterans, fire victims, babies, nursing homes, Heart of Grant County, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and other causes.
"We have great quilters and artisans in this area," she said. "There is so much talent in this county. We try to really be based for our community here and help as many people as we can."
Hinton said a grant from Juniper Arts Council allowed the guild to construct new racks for hanging the quilts this year, which has helped the show run smoothly.
She said the quilting guild has great teamwork.
"I'm very proud to be associated with these women," she said.
For more information about the show or the class, call Hinton at 541-620-0120 or Drury at 541-620-2798.
