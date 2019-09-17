A Mt. Vernon artist took home a top honor at the annual open regional show Art at the Crossroads.
Carrie Bellinger placed first in the two-dimensional category for her acrylic painting “It’s a Beautiful Day.”
People can view the art from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through Sept. 28 at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., Baker City.
“There are so many talented artists in our area, and it is wonderful to share their work here at Crossroads with everyone who stops in,” said Community Art Director Crystal Rainwater. “It’s thrilling to showcase the community pride within Crossroads through the medium of art.”
The annual exhibit was judged by Kirsten Furlong, a gallery director and lecturer at Boise State University. Crossroads received 136 pieces of art work submitted by 53 local and regional artists, including watercolor, oil, acrylic, clay, photography, pastel, wood, metal, jewelry of various materials, bronze, mixed media and various repurposed materials.
Best of Show was awarded to Boise artist Laurel Macdonald for her linocut print “Nature Girl.”
The People’s Choice award was presented to Cindy Frazier of Baker City for her pastel drawing “Taking a Break.”
The Northwest Pastel Society award was presented to Bonnie Zahn Griffith of Meridian, Idaho, for her pastel drawing “Resilience.”
In the three-dimensional category, first place was awarded to Robert Anders for his untitled tree motif bronze bowl, and second place was awarded to Stephen Wadner of Union for his “Conversation Piece” made of repurposed materials.
For the two-dimensional category, Abbey Prevot of Beaverton took second place for her egg tempera and gold leaf painting “Smoke in the Gorge.”
Honorable mention was awarded to John Clement of Kennewick, Washington, for his photograph “Wisdom Barn-1890”; Genie Sue Weppner of Boise, Idaho, for her raku ceramics “Poppy Seed Pot”; Laurel Macdonald of Boise for her linocut print “Rainbow Bouquet”; and Sarah Fry of Haines for her oil painting “All-American.”
Receiving honorable mention from Baker City were Tom Clement and his wood, stone and metal sculpture “Gnarly Brown”; Robert Anders’ untitled bronze bowl; “The Gatherer” of found wood by Michael Meyer; Nancy Coffelt and her acrylic painting of “Skyward”; John W. Anderson and his watercolor painting of “The Rescue”; and Hillery Lay’s “The Forest” made of mixed media.
