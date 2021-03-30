The Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday at 10 a.m. at Clyde Holliday State Park.
According to a fire department flyer, face masks will be required for anyone 5 and up. The fire department stated, while it would be difficult to keep within the social distancing guidelines, they expect participants to make an effort.
The department asks anyone feeling ill to stay home. Those with questions can call city hall at 541-932-4688.
While the John Day Elks Lodge will not hold their usual Easter egg hunt at the Seventh Street Complex, they invite those in the community to drop by Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m to pick up an Easter basket full of goodies at 140 NE Dayton St. The John Day Fire Department will not be hosting its usual activities this year.
