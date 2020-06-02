The Mt. Vernon Museum will host a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday June 6 in the old city hall building at 199 W. Main St., Mt. Vernon. The museum features school and town history.
Mt. Vernon Museum to host grand opening June 6
