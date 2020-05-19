Jaime Gladish of Mt. Vernon has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in software development from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
Mt. Vernon resident earns degree from WGU
- Blue Mountain Eagle
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Record jury award stands in wake of fatal Eastern Oregon road rage crash
- Grant County Phase 1 reopening plan approved
- 9th Circuit rejects lawsuit against Malheur National Forest grazing authorizations
- Oregon State Police budget cuts could shutter nine offices
- Hammond Ranches drops appeal, for now, to compete for grazing allotments
- Eastern Oregon leaders react to plan to reopen Oregon
- Oregon Supreme Court: Shutdown orders stand despite Baker County ruling
- Most Oregon counties are given green light to lift many COVID-19 emergency limits
- Outlying communities share thoughts on pool
- Restaurant adapts to survive amid coronavirus pandemic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.