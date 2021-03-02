The Mt. Vernon Scholarship Fund is accepting applications from Mt. Vernon area students who will complete their high school education in 2021 and will be attending an accredited vocational/technical school, college or university.
Applicants must presently live within the area of the former Mt. Vernon School District 6. The boundaries are commonly known as Laycock Creek and Fields Creek on the east and west; Malheur National Forest on the north; Harper Creek on the southwest; and Ingall Creek on the southeast.
The scholarship was established in 2003 by Mt. Vernon High School Classes of 1955-1959. Information and application forms are available from Grant Union High School counselors or from Rick Hehn, 7827 Mountain Aire Lp SE, Olympia, WA 98503. The application deadline is May 1.
