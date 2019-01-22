Grant County Youth Arts Program Director Janine Goodwin said this year’s winter concert featuring music from the World War I era went well.
The junior choir kicked off the concert Jan. 18 by marching in singing “Pack up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit Bag.” The intermediate choir sang two-part harmony on “Keep the Home Fires Burning.” The combination of choir and orchestra on “I Vow to Thee, my Country” was the first multi-ensemble number in YAP history.
Goodwin said all the ensembles did very well. The newest addition, choir chimes, led by Rose Coombs, was a hit. Choir chimes will continue next term.
A historical exhibit in the fellowship hall of the John Day United Methodist Church included a list of the men drafted from Grant County during World War I from the Eagle’s Jan. 19, 1919, edition. The Grant County Historical Society provided photos and letters from soldiers and sailors. Karin Barntish brought photos and a document from a World War I soldier. Goodwin contributed photos of her grandfathers, who were infantrymen, and copies of old sheet music covers.
New members are sought for all the groups next term. Registration and contact information can be found at https://grantcountyyap.wixsite.com/grantcountyyap. For more information, contact Goodwin at 541-820-4331.
The next concert, “Music of the Americas,” will be May 10. Rehearsals are on Mondays this term, which begins Feb. 11.
