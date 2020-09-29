On Oct. 10, people can participate in National Fossil Day, an annual celebration held to highlight the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations.
The John Day Fossil Beds National Monument will premier a new National Fossil Day virtual video tour of collections on its website and Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts at 10 a.m. The focus will be on non-mammal fossils that can be found in the fossil gallery at the Thomas Condon Paleontology and Visitor Center.
The Thomas Condon Paleontology Center will also be open on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theater, Junior Ranger room and Fossil Gallery remain closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Activities are also available on the website, nps.gov/joda.
“National Fossil Day celebrates the fascinating science of paleontology, which peers into the distant past and explores worlds of plants and animals that no longer exist today,” Roy Zipp, acting superintendent at John Day Fossil Beds, said. “The fossil gallery in the visitor center has been closed for most of this year, and we are excited to share virtually some of the amazing fossils you can’t see in person at this time.”
Additionally, the 11th annual National Fossil Day Art Contest is open to any U.S. residents. The theme this year is Permian marine life. For more information, visit nps.gov/subjects/fossilday/art-contest- 2020.htm.
