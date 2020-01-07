“Every time I see an ambulance go by, I stop and say a prayer because odds are, I know the person riding inside,” says Adam Jones, a rancher near St. Francis, Kansas.
It’s a sentiment many in rural America share, where neighbors may not be just around the corner, but the bond of community is thick. His family ranch, Crooked Creek Angus, is one of 40 stories included in the new coffee table book “Sheltering Generations — The American Barn.”
The book features stories of beef producers in more than 20 different states, cataloging ranch life, rural community and the role of barns in our landscape.
Produced by Certified Angus Beef LLC, each family featured in the book has one thing in common: They all have the brand logo painted on their barns. In 2018, in a throwback to “old school” marketing, the brand painted 40 barns to celebrate the 40th anniversary.
Nicole Lane Erceg of John Day and her colleague Miranda Reiman of Cozad, Nebraska, co-authored the book in their roles with the brand. Erceg, daughter of Russ Lane and Andrea Ferreira, is a 2011 graduate of Grant Union High School.
“Growing up in cattle country, my love of agriculture was born in Grant County,” Erceg said. “It’s a pleasure getting to tell the stories of how beef gets from places like the Thomas Ranch and barn, just outside of Baker City, to people’s plates.”
At each painting throughout the campaign, something special occurred. The small-town community grew. Rancher, packer, food blogger, government dignitary, meat salespeople and local community members gathered to “watch paint dry” and eat great beef. Sitting around a plate of beef, people from different backgrounds shared stories of how the barns were built, the life lived under their roofs and the cattle cared for in their shelter.
Each held their own special tale — worthy of sharing, worthy of preserving.
There’s the rancher turned restauranteur in North Dakota who used to drive three hours one way to source consistent quality beef for his small-town steakhouse. The couple who started with a dream, but no heat or water the first winter in their farmhouse in Minnesota, and now support nine families from their herd. An old dairy barn in Pennsylvania became a classroom. A chance meeting at a gas station in South Carolina led to the barn where their children married and their cattle are sold each year.
“We now have friends scattered across the country, who trusted us with their happiest memories, biggest dreams and most challenging moments,” Erceg said. “We could have written a whole book about each one, but put together in a collection they give a diverse look at the thread that unites cattle producers everywhere.”
Captivating images and short, entertaining stories fill the pages of the book, but in the spirit of the community that inspired it, the funds from sales will support farmers and ranchers. The entire purchase price of each book will benefit the newly launched Certified Angus Beef Rural Relief Fund, helping cattlemen recover from natural disasters.
“We’ve all heard some weather event referenced as the drought/flood/blizzard/fire of our generation too many times already,” said John Stika, president of the brand. “As a member of the beef community, when our farmers and ranchers are hurting, our brand is committed to providing help.”
The book is dual purpose: a way to share the stories of everyday ranch life and to help provide relief when those who produce it need aid.
“The next extreme weather event may not be tomorrow,” said Stika. “But this spring when the headlines told of cattle being washed away in Nebraska, our phones began to ring. It’s not the first time we’ve seen the pain caused by these events, and each time those in cattle country, our partners and consumers look for ways to help. This fund allows us to channel that community spirit the next time someone calls.”
In the sunny days ahead, the book will connect beef consumers to the story of where each bite begins.
“Sheltering Generations — The American Barn” is on sale now at shop.certifiedangusbeef.com for $19.95. Books will also be available for purchase at the brand’s culinary center in Wooster, Ohio.
