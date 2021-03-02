A new county resident originally from Talent had a close call before he arrived.
In September, Spencer Day made the move to Grant County to begin a new job at the Restoration Fuels torrefaction plant, but he narrowly escaped the Labor Day fires in Oregon.
"I was moving here for that position, and I ended up getting detoured by two hours because of all the fires," Day said. "I was living in my trailer house, and I was really lucky because the fire went around the trailer park (in Talent), instead of going through it. You could say I was lucky or blessed."
He said he was unsure if he still had a home at the trailer park until a day after the fire ravaged the vicinity.
Day's abode survived, and he made the move to Prairie City's Depot RV Park. Shortly after, he bought a home in Canyon City where he currently resides.
Day is a Vietnam veteran who was a nuclear reactor operator in the Navy, working on a variety of equipment during his time of service. He said it was a little unnerving when he first moved here because he didn't know anybody in the county. However, he said the friendship he has at church helped build connections with others in the community.
"Adjusting to Grant County wasn't hard at all because I grew up in a small town down in Orleans, California," Day said. "Going from Talent to here, you don't have the shopping, but that's fine because I don't need a lot, and the people here have been friendly."
Since he moved to Grant County, he has enjoyed the friendship people offer as they help out. Day looks forward to nicer weather in Grant County so he can have the chance to hike, bike and take photographs.
"I'm friendly and outgoing, and I like to joke a little bit," Day said.
Another benefit: His granddaughter Arianna who lives in Caldwell, Idaho.
"I am now a lot closer to my granddaughter, and it is easier to see her more often," Day said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.