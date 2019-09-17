New court appointed special advocates for children in Grant and Harney counties have completed training.
Six people completed the 40-hour course for new members in June and July to join Grant-Harney County CASA, according to Executive Director Hannah Hinman.
On Aug. 22-23, five were sworn in by Grant County Circuit Court Judge William D. Cramer Jr.
Members who will serve Grant County include volunteer Kristen Walz and administrative intern Daisy Goebel. Grant County volunteer Nancy Collins, a former administrative volunteer for the organization, will take the oath in October or November, Hinman said.
Volunteers Jalyn Thompson, Sara Winn and Lynn McClintock will serve Harney County.
The organization will also be hiring a Harney County program coordinator position at 30 hours per week, Hinman said.
