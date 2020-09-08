New glory
- Steven Mitchell
-
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Steven Mitchell
Reporter
Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Young men charged for string of thefts in Grant County
- Residents demand change at the hospital
- New program will issue $500 relief checks starting Wednesday
- Chester's fined for mask noncompliance
- Search suspended for missing Hermiston man
- First cul-de-sac project in John Day completed
- Cops and Courts: Sept. 2, 2020
- Madison Catholic Diocese criticized for response to misconduct allegations against composer
- Klamath Falls veterans pepper Bentz with questions, requests
- County to pursue 3% marijuana tax
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.