A new superintendent from Pleasant Hill is coming to Dayville.
The Dayville School Board announced March 10 that Brandon Haberly will be the new superintendent and principal for the school district starting on July 1.
Dayville School Board Chair Casey Fretwell said several members of the community had the chance to meet with Haberly, and everybody is excited for him to start his job.
“He communicated to the board a great work ethic, high moral standards, great knowledge about various programs and a commitment to kids’ education,” Fretwell said.
The school board did an extensive search for a new superintendent, and Haberly stood out from the candidates because they felt that he would fit well with the district and community, and his enthusiasm for the job and the city was great, according to Fretwell.
“I would like to thank the Dayville School Board for the opportunity to join their team and serve our students, staff and community,” Haberly said in a press release. “My family and I are extremely excited. I will arrive July 1 ready to listen, learn and get connected as quickly as possible.”
Fretwell said the current superintendent, Katherine Hedrick, decided to retire and did well in her job as she worked with the community and helped find funding opportunities to renovate buildings.
The retirement was not a huge surprise to the board because Heidrick notified them when she took the job that she had about six years, according to Fretwell.
“The school has recently gone through a bond project, and it feels like a new school, new superintendent,” Fretwell said, “and I have high hopes for the possibilities to come.”
Hedrick said she is ending her six-year tenure having successfully led a bond project and obtaining state grants to renovate and upgrade the campus. She added that she also helped stabilized enrollment and saw the growth of early learning education, daycare and the preschool.
“The school has implemented new curriculum in all disciplines and teachers enjoy almost unlimited professional development options,” Hedrick said. “(I’m) grateful to the Dayville community for such a great six-year run... The community’s support of its schools and students is inspirational and commendable.”
Haberly is currently the assistant middle school principal in Pleasant Hill and has held a variety of jobs, such as a principal in the Yupiit, Alaska, School District and physical education specialist and athletic director in North Douglas and South Lane school districts.
