The five Grant County school districts and Grant County ESD are sponsoring the Grant County School Employee of the Year award. The purpose is to recognize the dedication and contributions of the teachers, specialists, paraprofessionals, classified staff, coaches, bus drivers, cooks and others who tirelessly work for our kids. There are two categories for nominations: licensed staff and classified staff.
Nominations can come from staff, students, parents or other community members. To nominate an outstanding employee, please submit a letter of not more than two pages with the following information:
• Name of the nominee
• What attributes the nominee possesses that deserve recognition
• How the nominee has made a difference in the education and lives of children
• Contact information for the nominee
• The relationship between the nominee and the person making the nomination
• Any information that would help the selection committee in making a selection for the Grant County Educator of the Year Award
Teachers and classified staff who work in a Grant County school district are eligible for this award. Nominations are due by April 17. Information that may influence the committee’s selection process includes leadership in the classroom, school, district and community; innovation in the classroom, school, district and community; and, implementation of best practices within the classroom, school, district and community.
Nominations may be sent to Grant County Educator of the Year; c/o Robert Waltenburg, Superintendent; Grant County ESD; 835A S. Canyon Blvd.; John Day, OR 97845.
Electronic submissions may be sent to waltenburgr@grantesd.k12.or.us. Include “Grant County School Employee of the Year” in the subject line. Questions may be directed to any school administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.