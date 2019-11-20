Prairie City
Thanksgiving is upon us, so Tom’s word for the day told us to “have an attitude of gratitude.” To get his first table thingy, he had to say: have a ‘grape’ attitude.
Therefore, the table that had some grapes in among the horn of the plenty (or basket, or in our case, cup), got to go first through the food serving line. Only one more time for a meal this month so be sure to come next week for the Thanksgiving meal. And bring a pie, cake, cookies or (???), to go along with the turkey, potatoes, gravy and other goodies!
Meanwhile – Carlos and Jay took care of the home deliveries, Jay led the flag salute and Tom asked the blessing. The winner of the gift certificate donated by Chuck’s Little Diner was Cathy Lewis. We did it early this month, so we can do the birthday recognition next week. Why? ‘Cause we won’t be having a meal on the 27th, which would have been the day to have the birthday drawing. Got that? OK, moving on. ...
Between cook Laura K., assistant Cook Laura B., Veanne and Tom, we got a great meal prepared and served to us. We had 45 names on the book. In order to savor the big meal next week, we had a smaller meal this week, but it was just as filling and delicious! To wit: Hearty hamburger-veggie soup, roll, applesauce, and a Jell-O parfait.
Heather Swank is still looking for people to help with the census next year. If you need some extra money, this is the job for you. We have info on the registration table. You need to be all signed up before the end of the year, even though the work won’t start until March.
Lorna and Krystin brought Gordon Sindt, Marilyn Randall, Carole Ashby and Mary Crawford from the Blue Mountain Care Center. We had other diners, too: Gary and Marnie Mediger, Judy Bracken and Lyn McDonald joined us. Then they went through the senior Sales Corner and found lots of goodies! By the time you read this, Derrol will have had another surgery. We have quite a time filling out the patient surgical history since they only give you a half dozen lines. And as for what year it was – he has to stop and think which car we had when he has which procedure. Anybody else do that?
The pinochle Corner is still going strong. My partners (had three different ones today) and I won all three games today. And I didn’t Have to scream once.
Well, time for Jeopardy. Must go answer the questions…
1 Tim. 3:16 “Beyond all question, the mystery of godliness is great: He appeared in a body, was vindicated by the spirit, was preached among the nations, was believed on in the world, was taken up in glory.”
Monument
Hope everyone had a great Veteran’s weekend. I had sent my article before I had left for Washington to visit family, but I guess there was some issue. My family and I went to visit my in-laws before the weather changed and we couldn’t travel. We also went to visit a new baby niece. It was a nice visit, and we had a good time.
Since I was gone, my friend Kristi Guimon (thanks Kristi!) took down all the information for me at senior center lunch for Tuesday, Nov. 12. Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Kristi Guimont, and Ricki Doland. Jimmy and Ricki collected and counted the money and checked in the guests. Kristi wrote down all the announcements. Bodean Andersen led everyone in the flag salute, made the announcements, and prayed the blessing over the meal.
The cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell apparently made some new item on the menu. They called it “Beef and Cheese Casserole.” Some people called it baked spaghetti. They also served a fresh green salad, garlic bread, and bar cookies with chocolate frosting. We thank our cooks once again for their hard work and fabulous meals.
There were 44 guests on the books and six takeouts. Scott Hammel was the lucky winner of the Len’s Drug gift card. Gary Engle and Clarence Harvey both won free meal tickets. I think the folks that have vowed to come every Tuesday for lunch from Spray, will no longer be counted as visitors. Ha.
Katee Hoffman is still accepting donations to help veterans and their families for funeral and burial arrangements for our former servicemen and women. If you would like more information regarding this, please contact Katee Hoffman, 541-575-1631.
Our next sewing class will be held Dec. 14th. We had quite a few ladies at our last session, and it was great fun. It took me a little while to get started because I wanted to say hi and visit with a lot of the ladies for I had not seen some of them in such a long time. We all sure had a wonderful time and had a beautiful fellowship time visiting and eating together too. Hope you all can come out and join us for the next meeting.
Well, that celebration of being thankful is coming up again. It is always good to be thankful for all that we have for we truly have been blessed by the Lord. I pray that we really reflect on what really is important in life and that is our Lord first, and family, friends, and our nation. That is the order that I would say is important to me anyway. We have so much to be praising the Lord for. One of the nights, I went outside and the sky was so clear and the stars were out. I just had to sing “How Great Thou Art” to the Lord. Those stars outside were amazing and beautiful! Truly our God is powerful and worthy to be praised.
Psalm 19:1 “The heavens declare the glory of God; And the firmament sheweth His handiwork.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.