Kristine Lynn Shull, age 59, of Prairie City passed away Aug. 29 at home after an 11-year battle with cancer. She was laid to rest with her motorcycle helmet at a private burial at the Prairie City Cemetery on Sept. 12.
Kristine was born Sept. 6, 1961, in Brawley, California, to Hollis and Elsie Button Shull. She graduated from high school in Morris, Minnesota, attended the University of Washington at Pullman and graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology. She worked as a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Forest Service in Prairie City and as an administrative assistant for the National Park Service in Walla Walla, Washington. Kristine also had the advantage to work in New York with a team from the USFS and was welcomed along with her team to work administratively with Hurricane Katrina victims.
She was a member of the Prairie City Cruisers and a former member of the city planning commission. Kristine learned to play the piano at a very early age and fulfilled her desire to visit the Galapagos Islands.
Kristine had been married and later divorced. She and her sister Pat enjoyed motorcycle trips around the Northwest. She liked birding, especially ducks, and her cats. She also enjoyed camping, making new recipes, small woodworking projects, and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hollis and Elsie Shull.
Survivors include her sisters, June and Pat Shull of Prairie City, Oregon; a sister, Cheryl Lower of San Diego, California; and a niece, Cindy Walsh of San Diego, California.
Memorial contributions in her name can be made to a charity of one’s choice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, Oregon 97845. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.driskillmemeorialchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.