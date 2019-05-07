A total of 270 elementary students from four Grant County schools enjoyed learning about marine life from Newport’s Oregon Coast Aquarium staff who visited Prairie City School.
Enjoying the April 18 event were kindergarten through sixth grade students from Prairie City, Monument and Seneca, and Humbolt Elementary’s kindergarten through second-grade students.
Two aquarium scientists shared information about whales and other sea creatures that live off the Oregon Coast, including the various species and their sizes, also the difference between marine mammals and fish and how they survive. The presentation included a life-sized inflatable killer whale.
Prairie City Superintendent/Principal Casey Hallgarth said the event was fun and interactive for the students.
“It was a pleasure to be able to host this event and to offer it to our neighboring schools,” Hallgarth said. “It gave a chance for our kids to see other faces and to learn a little about marine life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.