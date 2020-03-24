Three nonprofit organizations promoting art and culture in Grant County were awarded Oregon Cultural Trust grant funding from the Juniper Arts Council Feb. 27 at a dessert reception held at the Grant School District 3 meeting room in Canyon City.
Arts council treasurer Karen Barntish presented checks for $4,689.94 to Liz Alema with Painted Sky Center for the Arts for an audio system that will allow the center to host poetry slams and other performances, Adele Cerny and John Day Fossil Beds National Monument Superintendent Patrick Gamman for another outdoor piano concert at Cant Ranch and Wendy Burril from Prairie City School District for a stage performance of "Johnny Appleseed."
Alemam, a volunteer, accepted the grant on behalf of Painted Sky Center for the Arts and thanked the council.
Alemam said the center would be able to put on performances and offer poetry slams and other activities with the funding.
Cerny and Gamman organized a classical concert with pianist Hunter Noack with the nonprofit organization In a Landscape.
Noack performed his concert "Classical Music in the Wild, an outdoor classical music concert series."
Cerny said the concert sold out last year, and many of the attendees were from John Day and the surrounding areas.
"The idea of having a classical concert dovetailed with what we do out at the James Cant Ranch," said Gamman.
Gamman said the ranch has a rich history of arts and culture, and the concert keeps with the tradition.
Like last year, 100 free tickets will be set aside for Grant County residents; otherwise, tickets will be $25 at the door. The date will be announced after April 15 on inalandscape.org.
Burril, with Prairie City School District, accepted the grant money for the stage performance of "Johnny Appleseed."
The funds will go to the Missoula Theatre, a traveling production company that gives production classes to children. The children will rehearse the production of "Johnny Appleseed" for a performance in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.