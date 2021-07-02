Oregon Elks lodges ranked fifth in the nation for charitable giving last year, according to reports compiled by the Grand Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
Despite facing unprecedented challenges during the last year from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to the devastating wildfires that ravaged the state, Oregon members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks gave back more than $9.3 million to their local communities. This was achieved through over 231,000 volunteer hours, more than 617,000 miles driven in support of charitable activities and over $4.5 million in direct donations of funds and items.
Lodges throughout the state supported projects over the last year by providing relief to communities impacted by the fires, donating to support front line workers in the fight against COVID-19, assisting homeless veterans, aiding children with disabilities, distributing food boxes to those in need, providing scholarships and much more.
Oregon Elks charitable contributions ranked fifth in the nation in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks behind Florida ($34.1 million), New Jersey ($16.6 million), California ($16.5 million) and Texas ($11.8 million). Total charitable giving from the Elks in the United States for the last year was valued at more than $208.8 million.
To learn more about the Elks, visit oregonelks.org.
