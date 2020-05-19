Oregon State University Extension Service has created an online resource to support the health and education of children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The youth education resources page on Extension’s website provides research-based lessons and activities for Oregon’s families, said Anita Azarenko, OSU’s interim vice provost for extension and engagement and director of the Extension Service.
“This resource simplifies matters for families who are looking for Extension information for kids while they’ve been juggling new roles,” Azarenko said. “The OSU Extension ‘youth portal’ helps fulfill our mission to deliver research-based, hands-on education throughout our communities.”
The webpage includes:
• Resources by subject, including cooking and food preservation, nature and the outdoors, college and career readiness and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
• Resources by grade level: elementary school, middle school and high school.
• The new 4-H Central Weekly Booklet, available in English and Spanish.
• BEPA 2.0, a classroom-based fitness program for children that meets health and physical education standards that families can do at home.
L• inks to Extension’s youth programs: 4-H Youth Development, Open Campus and Extension Service Outdoor School.
• A special online resource, COVID-19: Activities for home, from Food Hero, Extension’s source for fast, healthy and budget-friendly meals.
• News, upcoming events and Extension experts on youth topics.
The curated set of resources for youth was created by Extension faculty and staff experts representing multiple program areas.
“Over these last few months, Extension faculty and staff have been working and teaching remotely to continue engaging with our audiences even if we can’t meet with them in person,” Azarenko said. “We’re partnering with people and communities in every Oregon county to help them thrive and be well. That commitment hasn’t changed. It’s endured through flu epidemics, economic downturns and world wars, and continues today. We’re here, working with and for Oregonians.”
For more information, visit the page at extension.oregonstate.edu/families-health/youth.
