Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is proud to announce that 29 local students have been selected to receive college scholarships.
Twenty-five of the scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 have been awarded to graduating high school students and returning college students.
Applicants for scholarships must be an active OTEC member in good standing with the cooperative or a dependent or tenant of such an OTEC member to be eligible for the scholarship. Scholarships are funded from interest earned on unclaimed capital credits.
In Grant County, these graduating high school seniors earned the scholarship: Abigail Lusco, Grant Union High School; Parker Manitsas, Grant Union High School; and Peyton Neault, Grant Union High School.
Returning college students receiving the scholarship included Victoria Coalwell, Eastern Oregon University; and Natalie Stearns, Boise State University.
From Harney County, graduating high school seniors included Victoria Purcella and Abbigale Yarbrough, Burns High School.
Returning college students included Sarah Letham, Treasure Valley Community College; and Tea Recanzone, Boise State University.
Hadley Marshall, Burns High School, received an OTEC-EOU rural scholarship.
