Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative announced 26 local students have been selected to receive college scholarships.
Twenty-two $5,000 scholarships have been awarded to graduating high school students and returning college students. This year, OTEC and EOU partnered to launch a new scholarship, The OTEC-EOU Rural Scholarship Program, which pays all tuition and fees at Eastern Oregon University if the student commits to graduating from EOU. Four students were awarded this scholarship.
Andrew Lusco of Grant Union High School earned The OTEC-EOU Rural Scholarship.
Grant County students receiving the OTEC $5,000 College Scholarship include graduating seniors Shaelynn Bice, Prairie City High School, and Samantha Floyd, Grant Union High School; and returning college students, Maggie Justice, Walla Walla University, and Lindsey Webb, Montana State University.
Recipients of the trade school and lineman school scholarships will be announced in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.